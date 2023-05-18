The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Casey Jo Baine, 37, 5400 block of Wilson Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two violations of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Kelly Lynn McLaughlin, 51, 1100 block of Presque Isle Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: failure to register as convicted felon. Bond: $1,000.
Angel Anthony Rivera, 47, 2600 block of Sable Palm Way, Port Charlotte. Charge: littering over 500 pounds of commercial waste or any amount hazardous waste. Bond: none.
Veronica Rose Moore, 41, homeless of Murdock. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $17,500.
Talea Renee Saylor, 22, 2000 block of Tenth Street, Englewood. Charges: criminal mischief and two counts of grand theft, burglary, and petit theft. Bond: none.
Justin Wade Owens, 47, of Cape Coral. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
Luis Omar Rodriguez, 36, of Bronx, NY. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Sean Anthony Butler Jr., 20, 24000 block of Madaca Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by person detained in jail or prison. Bond: $1,500.
Adam Christopher Crooks, 37, 2000 block of Bonanza Lane, North Port. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $5,000.
Nathan Charles Hakeem, 27, 1700 block of Walden Court, Englewood. Charges: DUI and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $620.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Nathaniel Devon Fagan, 48, of Fort Myers. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,500.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Joseph Gary Hyde, 55, of Merrit Island, Florida. Charges: out of county warrant, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Jennifer Lynn Fellows, 44, of Merrit Island, Florida. Charges: possession of new or harmful legend drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $2,620.
Nadine Lois Golden, 63, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: out of county warrant, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Boyd Levi Worth, 55, 1300 block of SE Bittersweet Street, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. Bond: $2,500.
James Wesley Worth, 61, unknown block of Dove Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while license suspended. Bond: $2,500.
