The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Adrian Garcia-Sanchez, 25, Waxahachie, Texas. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $8,500.
Melquan Tyrell Kent, 28, 2500 block of Luther Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: domestic battery and aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony. Bond: none.
Jose Francisco Gomez-Lopez, 21, unknown address of Port Charlotte. Charges: operating motor vehicle without valid license and five counts of leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. Bond: $15,000.
Francisco Gutierrez, 59, 1600 block of Birchcrest Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
Efrain Cacique, 52, 21300 block of Coulton Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
Warren Joseph Chandler Jr., 63, 10300 block of Atenia Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
Justin Sydney Edwards, 41, of House Springs, Missouri. Charge: grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: $5,000.
Fatima Amina Duka, 26, 6200 block of Collier Street, Englewood. Charges: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and tampering in a felony proceeding. Bond: $40,000.
Lukas Michael Schwab-Hill, 34, 800 East Third Street, Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Rondale Aukeem Robbins, 33, 3000 block of Rosemary Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: resisting officer without violence, failure to appear for a misdemeanor, underlying charge. Bond: $7,000.
Christine Hunt, 55, address withheld. Charge: battery on a person 65 years or older. Bond: $5,000.
James Frederick Simkins, 43, block of Port Charlotte. Charges: possess methamphetamine with intent to sell, trafficking more than 14 grams of amphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of condition of pretrial release. Bond: $226,000.
Richard Kelvin Campbell, 54, block of Port Charlotte: Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.
Terrance La Dair Guzman, 40, 3000 block of El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $4,500.
Ronald Dale Shearin, 46, 2000 block of Lakeshore Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: None.
Frank Anthony D’Amato, 36, 4000 block of Lister Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of unlawful sexual activity with certain minors. Bond: None.
Joselito Benavidez, 43, North Fort Myers, FL. Charge: operate a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Lindsay Anne Hickman, 31, New Port Richie, FL. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possess controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $7,500.
Anthony Lee Frazier, 39, Grafton, Ohio. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.
Brendan James Ziarnicki, 35, 9000 block of Anita Avenue, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.
Emily Suzanne Paulsen, 24, homeless. Charge: aggravated battery — offender knew victim was pregnant. Bond: $6,500.
Dalton Yazell, 29, Kentucky. Charge: engage in contracting business without certification. Bond: $7,500.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Shannon Perri, 48, 21000 block of Olean Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft property more than $750 but less than $5,000. Bond: $3,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Kevin Anthony Beard, 40, 22100 block of Tennyson Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Dillian Demetrius Dockery, 41, 4100 block of Heaton Terrace, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Shaun Lachet Mathis, 48, 1300 block of Hagerick Lane, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
James Otto Justice, 35, 8600 block of Agress Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: $5,000.
Robert Anthony Krstec, 35, 8800 block of Alam Avenue, North Port. Charge: possession of drug equipment. Bond: $500.
Angela Lee Nickell, 55, 5700 block of Espanola Avenue, North Port. Charge: possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) without prescription. Bond: $1,500.
Corey James Ferguson, 39, 9000 block of Hawk Nest Lane, North Port. Charge: battery on a person 65 or older. Bond: None.
Owen Chandler Hoskins, 23, 2000 block of Ensenada Lane, North Port. Charge: possession of controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $1,500.
Brittany Jill Whitaker, 51, 9000 block of Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: out of county warrant/DeSoto County, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon. Bond: $285,000.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Alex Celestin, 59, 1600 block of South Haberland Boulevard, North Port. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
William Richard Aragon, 40, 200 block of East Wentworth Street, Englewood. Charge: out of state fugitive (Columbiana County, Ohio). Bond: none.
Michael Thomas Chabert, 44, 1000 block of Hope Street, Venice. Charges: probation violation — possess controlled substance/other/DUI-misdemeanor; probation violation: possess controlled substance/other. Bond: none.
Bruno Hans-Juergen Kroos, 60, 300 block of Eden Drive, Englewood. Charges: DUI; two counts DUI-unlawful blood alcohol DUI damage to property or person of another. Bond: $1,120.
Tony Michael Ritchie, 27, 400 block of Blackburn Point Road, Osprey. Charges: possession of controlled substance (meth) without prescription; possession of controlled substance without prescription (THC oil); possession of drug equipment. Bond: $3,500.
Talea Saylor, 22, 900 block of Via de Luna, Englewood. Charge: administrative hold Charlotte County: burglary/theft. Bond: none.
Robert Karl Furniss, 61, 6000 block of Magee Street, Englewood. Charges: two counts of possession of cocaine, DUI alcohol or drugs. Bond: $3,120.
Terrance Devon Reed, 19, 2000 block of Abbeville Road, North Port. Charge: aggravated battery causing bodily hard. Bond: None.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Tiffany Ann Kinville, 41, 1600 block of SE Peach Drive, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Xavier Kinville, 19, 1600 block of SE Peach Drive, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Billy Lee Thomas III, 31, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.
Carrie Lynn Houser, 47, 3700 block of NW Green Tree Street, Arcadia. Charges: grand theft and dealing in stolen property. Bond: supervised pre-trial release.
Lee Emmerson Ambler, 42, Lehigh Acres. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
Sarah Marie Arney, 34, homeless, Arcadia. Charges: driving while license suspended third or subsequent offense; resist officer: refuse to accept sign citation or post bond. Bond: $1,620.
Yvens Greger Mayala, 56, Bradenton. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $50,000.
Jose Ivan Salinas, 30, Clewiston. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:
Timothy Francis Sainsbury, 56, 5900 block of Cubitis Street, Arcadia. Charges: DUI, resisting officer without violence, criminal mischief, burglary, and battery. Bond: none.
—Compiled by Frank DiFiore and Nancy Semon
