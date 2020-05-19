The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Kristan Renee Burch, 30, 20 block of Sportsman Court, Rotonda West. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $2,000.

Briana Leigh Kraker, 30, 29200 block of Palm Shores Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and municipal ordinance violation. Bond: $1,500.

Cameo Larissa Day, 31, 7300 block of Ellis Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $4,500.

Mark Anthony Werman, 35, 7300 block of Ellis Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer and moving traffic violation violate driver's license restrictions. Bond: $6,500.

Crystal Ann Ouelette, 21, 3300 block of Lakeview Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $4,500.

Victor Ramon Mercado Soto, 26, 1600 block of Bendix Terrace, North Port. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Dainis Poksans, 25, 3400 block of Elias Circle, North Port. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $3,500.

Gennine Jacotin, 24, of Lehigh Acres. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $4,500.

Pablo Nicholas Robles Ibarra, 27, of Kissimmee. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: none (released on own recognizance).

Jennifer Lynn Robinson, 45, 6300 block of Pennell St., Englewood. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $470.

Kyle Tyler Grable, 28, of Coldwater, Miss. Charges: four counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $25,000.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

Jovan Caleb Joseph Curry, 19, of Fort Myers. Charge: lewd and lascivious battery victim 12 to 16 years of age. Bond: $100,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Ashley Sierra Bronsfield, 32, 100 block of N. Glen Ridge Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by person in prison or jail facility. Bond: $1,500.

Lindsay Nicole Burke, 33, 8200 block of Fay Ave., North Port. Charges: three counts of petty theft. Bond: $4,500.

Michael Dundon Jenkinson Jr., 59, 300 block of Old Englewood Road, Englewood. Charges: burglary with assault or battery, simple assault and criminal mischief $200 and under. Bond: $50,240.

Marc Anthony Reagan, 55, 3400 block of Roslyn Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation (original charge: grand theft). Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Chari Ann Stevens, 46, 5100 block of Sudlow Ave., North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

— Compiled by Anne Easker

