The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Kristan Renee Burch, 30, 20 block of Sportsman Court, Rotonda West. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $2,000.
Briana Leigh Kraker, 30, 29200 block of Palm Shores Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and municipal ordinance violation. Bond: $1,500.
Cameo Larissa Day, 31, 7300 block of Ellis Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $4,500.
Mark Anthony Werman, 35, 7300 block of Ellis Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer and moving traffic violation violate driver's license restrictions. Bond: $6,500.
Crystal Ann Ouelette, 21, 3300 block of Lakeview Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $4,500.
Victor Ramon Mercado Soto, 26, 1600 block of Bendix Terrace, North Port. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Dainis Poksans, 25, 3400 block of Elias Circle, North Port. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $3,500.
Gennine Jacotin, 24, of Lehigh Acres. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $4,500.
Pablo Nicholas Robles Ibarra, 27, of Kissimmee. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: none (released on own recognizance).
Jennifer Lynn Robinson, 45, 6300 block of Pennell St., Englewood. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $470.
Kyle Tyler Grable, 28, of Coldwater, Miss. Charges: four counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $25,000.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Jovan Caleb Joseph Curry, 19, of Fort Myers. Charge: lewd and lascivious battery victim 12 to 16 years of age. Bond: $100,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Ashley Sierra Bronsfield, 32, 100 block of N. Glen Ridge Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by person in prison or jail facility. Bond: $1,500.
Lindsay Nicole Burke, 33, 8200 block of Fay Ave., North Port. Charges: three counts of petty theft. Bond: $4,500.
Michael Dundon Jenkinson Jr., 59, 300 block of Old Englewood Road, Englewood. Charges: burglary with assault or battery, simple assault and criminal mischief $200 and under. Bond: $50,240.
Marc Anthony Reagan, 55, 3400 block of Roslyn Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation (original charge: grand theft). Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Chari Ann Stevens, 46, 5100 block of Sudlow Ave., North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
— Compiled by Anne Easker
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.