The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Robert Jennings Logan, 58, 3100 block of Matecumbe Key Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: criminal mischief more than $1,000. Bond: $5,000.
Michael Robert Scaffidi, 51, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charges: sell methamphetamine, possess methamphetamine with intent to sell, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Brea Elizabeth Swanson, 26, 5600 block of Duncan Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Matthew Ryan Cross, 27, 18500 block of Morrison Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: $3,500.
Mary Lewis Brew, 52, 1400 block of Homestead Street, Englewood. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Rainer Sage Incitti, 27, 100 block of N Monroe Ave., Arcadia. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Danielle Renee Cantu, 36, of Arcadia. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
Grace Renee Kellum, 22, of Wapakoneta, Ohio. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.
Ian Matthew Rochek, 36, 1000 block of Capri Isle Boulevard, Venice. Charges: DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: none.
Infinity Shanel Moreland, 22, of Sarasota. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $1,500.
Christopher Lee Lacey, 30, 11200 block of Grapefruit Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Danny Henry Annace, 33, 8400 block of Raoul Ave., North Port. Charges: flee or elude law enforcement with lights siren active, resist officer obstruct without violence, possession of drug equipment, driving with license suspended revoked or equivalent, failure to have motor vehicle liability insurance, and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $3,240.
Casey J. Hidalgo, 42, 2300 block of Kabat Ave., North Port. Charges: tampering in misdemeanor proceeding and domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.
Rosemary Elizabeth Houmis, 26, 4800 block of Eldron Ave., North Port. Charges: possession of drug equipment and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $3,500.
Darrell Cornelius Jackson, 34, 2300 block of Saginaw Road, North Port. Charge: commit domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
Brian Paul McAvoy, 35, 1300 block of Fargo Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and four counts of DUI damage to property or person of another. Bond: $3,000.
Compiled by Anna Bryson
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.