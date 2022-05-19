The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Richard Timothy Crago II, 34, 6100 block of Quince Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $5,000.

• Robert Lee Godreau, 59, 15400 block of Orchid Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: arson. Bond: $5,000.

• Ashley Elizabeth Rich, 41, 4300 block of Mundella Circle, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of harmful or new legend drug without a prescription, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

• Ryan Lawson White, 41, 1000 block of Tropical Avenue NW, Port Charlotte. Charges: sale of opium or derived Schedule I or II drug, sale of marijuana, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, and four counts of child neglect without great bodily harm. Bond: $57,500.

• Ignacio Torres, 29, 1200 block of Port Charlotte. Charges: battery against a person aged 65 years or older and battery. Bond: $15,000.

• Liam Cairo Hennessey, 18, 10000 block of Kansas City Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft. Bond: $3,500.

• Dominic Darnell Moody, 28, of Palmetto. Charges: presenting false ID to law enforcement and arrest on two out of county warrants. Bond: none.

• Oluwafunmi Jolene Adebayo, 23, 5600 block of Jessamine Avenue, North Port. Charges: burglary, resisting officer without violence, violation of pretrial release condition, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, and two counts of criminal mischief. Bond: none.

• Roberto Jose Rourk, 42, of Miami. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.

• Carl Herman Weiner, 34, 7200 block of Sussex Lane, Englewood. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:


• Yenisbel Robles-Betancourt, 28, of Miami. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $750.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

• Benjamin Butler Jr., 35, 21400 block of Kenelm Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $7,500.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Donna Marie Ellis, 63, of Lehigh Acres. Charges: DUI and refusal to submit to DUI test after license suspended. Bond: $620.

• Clemente Mendoza Garcia, 46, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting officer without violence, and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

• Chase Warren Richardson, 32, of Clewiston. Charge: grand theft. Bond: $1,500.

The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Joseph Ross Jr., 40, first block of Park Place, Arcadia. Charges: trafficking cocaine within 1,000 feet of a place of worship or business, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $21,000.

• Skylar Jade Walzer, 20, 1300 block of NE Oak Street, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

—Compiled by Frank DiFiore

