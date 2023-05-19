The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Angela Bianca Villamor, 30, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
• Diango Rafael Alvarez Quinones, 22, 2500 block of Alcalay Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,000.
• Patrick Ryan Martin, 37, 21100 block of Gladis Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Bond: $10,000.
• Jason David Chrisman, 43, address withheld. Charge: battery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, possession of marijuana more than 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,500.
• Horace Henry Salmon, 68, 23500 block of Avacado Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: disturbing a school function, trespassing by failure to leave, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $750.
• Brett David Landy, 48, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing by failure to leave. Bond: $1,000.
• Thomas Anthony Barbour, 58, 9200 block of Migue Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI and two counts of DUI with damage to property or person of another. Bond: none.
• Beatriz Alina Armenteros Santamaria, 54, of Hialeah, Florida. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,000.
• Steven John Maki, 54, of Bradenton. Charges: possession of new or harmful legend drug, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $6,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• William Alexander Chaney Jr., 58, 6200 block of Morning Avenue, North Port. Charge: burglary with assault or battery. Bond: $20,000.
• Kyle Alexander Fratina, 23, 4100 block of Sumac Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of cocaine. Bond: $1,500.
• Cassie M. Simpkins, 42, 6000 block of Deming Avenue, North Port. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $1,500.
• Jessica Cydella Tate, 40, 6000 block of Deming Avenue, North Port. Charges: child neglect without great bodily harm, dealing in stolen property, petit theft, and driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Keith Monroe McAlister, 51, 4800 block of Lemon Bay Drive, Englewood. Charges: DUI and possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $1,620.
• Michael Anthoney Vincent, 23, 1400 block of Woodrose Street, North Port. Charges: possession of marijuana more than 20 grams and possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $3,000.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Jakeem Reshard Gant, 33, 1200 block of East Cypress Street, Arcadia. Charges: battery, burglary, two counts of sale or distribution of obscene material involving a minor, and three counts each of lewd or lascivious behavior involving a minor and traveling to meet a minor after luring via computer. Bond: none.
• Connor Lee Henson, 22, of Orlando. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: $2,000.
— Compiled by Frank DiFiore
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.