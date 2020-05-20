The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Pablo Nicholas Robles Ibarra, 27, of Kissimmee. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: none (released on own recognizance).
Jennifer Lynn Robinson, 45, 6300 block of Pennell Street, Englewood. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $470.
Kyle Tyler Grable, 28, of Coldwater, Miss. Charges: four counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $25,000.
Nicholas Torres, 28, of Sebring. Charges: loitering or prowling and municipal ordinance violation. Bond: $1,000.
Jason Wayne Manning, 32, of Sarasota. Charge: commit domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: none.
Michael Terry Adkins, 42, 100 block of Peace Island Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of parole. Bond: none.
Kristavia Jyteria Karess Smith, 22, 100 block of Ceyenne St., Punta Gorda. Charges: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, burglary of an occupied dwelling unarmed, and violation of probation. Bond: none.
Sharon Graham Morrison, 52, 1300 block of Persay Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and battery. Bond: none.
Ryan Charles Freeman, 38, 12200 block of Borax Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
Heather Lee Lysek, 47, 3800 block of Bravo Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI 0.15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: none (supervised release).
Allen David Winslett IV, 40, 21400 block of Fairway Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: driving under the influence 4th or subsequent offense and refusal to submit to testing. Bond: $15,000.
Jaime Jose Chevere, 46, 18100 block of Wolbrette Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: loitering or prowling. Bond: none.
Sue Ann Moats, 38, 18100 block of Wolbrette Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: loitering or prowling. Bond: none (released on own recognizance).
Brian John O'Neil, 39, 23200 block of McMullen Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Sethi Yahmi Genus-Christian, 22, 3400 block of Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Bond: none.
Lij Jamanti Genus-Christian, 25, 3400 block of Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Martin Lopez-Santiago, 39, 4300 block of South Biscayne Drive, North Port. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. bond: $1,000.
Todd Luis Johnston, 31, homeless of Englewood. Charge: trespass failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Jovan Caleb Joseph Curry, 19, of Fort Myers. Charge: lewd and lascivious battery victim 12 to 16 years of age. Bond: $100,000.
Johnny Mack Martinez, 39, of Arcadia. Charges: violation of probation and larceny petty theft. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Ashley Sierra Bronsfield, 32, 100 block of N. Glen Ridge Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by person in prison or jail facility. Bond: $1,500.
Lindsay Nicole Burke, 33, 8200 block of Fay Avenue, North Port. Charges: three counts of petty theft. Bond: $4,500.
Michael Dundon Jenkinson Jr., 59, 300 block of Old Englewood Road, Englewood. Charges: burglary with assault or battery, simple assault and criminal mischief $200 and under. Bond: $50,240.
Marc Anthony Reagan, 55, 3400 block of Roslyn Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation (original charge: grand theft). Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Chari Ann Stevens, 46, 5100 block of Sudlow Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Zachary Martin Johnson, 27, 3100 block of Chestnut Road, Venice. Charge: attempted burglary of occupied dwelling. Bond: $7,500.
Casey Doyle Brinson, 41, 4900 block of Bonita Road, Venice. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $1,500.
Ellen Patricia Prentky, 49, 2300 block of Vedado St., North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant: DeSoto County: violation of probation: battery. Bond: none.
Douglas Edward Rankin, 53, 500 block of Southland Road, Venice. Charge: possession of cocaine. Bond: $1,500.
Gregory Lamar Rhoades, 42, 100 block of Graham Road, Venice. Charge: littering over 500 pounds. Bond: $1,500.
Shawn Bradly Struble, 34, 400 block of E. Baffin Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation: grand theft, fraudulent use of personal ID. Bond: none.
Heather Elizabeth Powers, 31, 8400 block of Alam Ave., North Port. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $3,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Maxwell Rogers Tucker, 48, 4400 block of Lafrance Ave., North Port. Charge: fail to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $500.
— Compiled by Anne Easker and Brianna Kwasnik.
