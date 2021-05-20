The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Jessica Lee Frame, 28, 28200 block of Bermont Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and convicted felon fails to register. Bond: $2,500.
Honori Alexander Johnson, 44, 25400 block of Barinas Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.
Kerry Ann Dillow, 46, 3500 block of Palm Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Rebecca Lynn Callahan, 23, 33100 block of Oil Well Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: leaving the scene of a crash involving injuries. Bond: $7,500.
Ricky T. Bell, 23, 2400 block of Elkcam Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.
Adam Michael McCarthy, 33, 21800 block of Beverly Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: opium or derivative trafficking more than 4 grams less than 30 kilograms, possess methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance without prescription, resisting officer without violence, possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer, reckless driving first offense, and three counts of driving without license revoked habitual offender. Bond: none.
Gregory Scott Barklow, 49, 4000 block of Yucatan Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: failure to redeliver hired or leased personal property more than $300. Bond: none.
Langsith Chareunsab, 60, of Pinellas Park, Fla. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
Jason Craig Lee, 45, 17700 block of Kadashow Ave., North Port. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $12,500.
Tiffany Jade Mayo, 38, of North Fort Myers. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Christopher Scott Hershey, 46, of Cleveland. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.
Tomas Alberto Gil, 26, of Cape Coral. Charges: out of county warrant, possession of a controlled substance without prescription, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Devon James Nelson, 30, 6200 block of Tidwell Street, North Port. Charges: DUI and probation violation. Bond: none.
Cassandra Jo Newton, 31, 21800 block of Calvin Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: marijuana possession not more than 20 grams and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $3,500.
Theresa Elvira Patten, 46, 7800 block of Taplin Ave., North Port. Charges: two counts of probation violation. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Levi Vincent Burger, 32, 2200 block of Pennsylvania Terrace, North Port. Charge: possession of drug equipment. Bond: $500.
David Wayne Spencer, 29, 4500 block of Nekoosa Street, North Port. Charges: resist obstruct officer without violence and larceny petty theft first degree. Bond: $1,000.
Compiled by Anna Bryson
