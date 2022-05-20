The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Davion Dominique Stuarts, 29, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: $5,000.

• Amanda Lynn Williams, 34, 6100 block of Stafford Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

• Dianet De La Caridad Galan Monduiz, 23, 22100 block of Belinda Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: impersonation with ID and grand theft. Bond: $7,000.

• Joshua Adam Reliford, 36, address withheld. Charges: burglary with assault or battery and battery. Bond: none.

• Crystal Gayle Burke, 40, 2300 block of Gibralter Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: delivering opium or a derived Schedule III drug, delivering cocaine, delivering methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, smuggling contraband into a county detention facility, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, and three counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.

• Nathan Michael Popa, 36, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.

• Damien Henry Levesque, 34, 22200 block of LaSalle Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of cocaine, smuggling contraband into a county detention facility, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.

• Douglas Henry Keevis, 57, 2200 block of Hayworth Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: felony failure to appear. Bond: none.

• Luis Aniel Alvarez Iglesias, 30, of Miami. Charges: possession of forged ID, failure to register motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, and arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.

• Andy Manuh Flores Herrera, 26, of Davie, Florida. Charge: defrauding a scanning device. Bond: $10,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Martin F. Bass Jr., 66, 400 block of Flamingo Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: impersonating an official and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.


• Jotham Andre Gallant, 45, 4100 block of North Cranberry Boulevard, North Port. Charges: two counts of contempt of court. Bond: none.

• Nicholas Walker Peltola, 34, 4000 block of Conway Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Jorge Pascual Rodriguez, 41, 3700 block of Lapeer Avenue, North Port. Charge: DUI with blood alcohol content of 0.15 percent or higher. Bond: $120.

• Darren James Rodriguez, 56, 4200 block of Gorgas Street, North Port. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $3,500.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Adolfo Alcocer, 30, of Ona, Florida. Charges: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: $4,000.

• Sharon Marie Cole, 49, 12400 block of Gulfstream Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and petit theft. Bond: $1,620.

• Robin Renee Hadley, 52, 12100 block of Burow Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, smuggling contraband into a county detention facility, and petit theft. Bond: $3,120.

• Victoria Dawn Hicks, 28, 2100 block of SW Charlotte Street, Arcadia. Charge: larceny against person aged 65 years or older. Bond: none.

• Barry Dean McBurney, 38, of Sebring. Charges: resisting officer without violence and two counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

• Skylar Jade Walzer, 20, 1300 block of NE Oak Street, Arcadia. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.

—Compiled by Frank DiFiore

