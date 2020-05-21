The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Gilbert V. Gonzalez, 87, of Springfield, Ohio. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $500.
Justin Lee Atwood, 32, 11200 block of Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Charges: six counts of burglary of an unoccupied conveyance unarmed during a state of emergency, grand theft of property more than $750 but less than $5,000, two counts of petty theft, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and false ID given to law enforcement officer. Bond: none.
Dennis Arthur Stover, 39, 400 block of Laverne St., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Dustin Tyler Badke, 29, 155200 block of Lime Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: violation of probation and loitering or prowling. Bond: none.
Daven Lee Mayall, 37, 3200 block of Crestwood Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Michael William Kiernan, 37, 21300 block of Gertrude Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Nicholas Dhane Westergard, 22, 1600 block of Abscott St., Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.
Alan Victor Benner, 41, 100 block of NW Buckeye Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of heroin with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Heidi E. Fletcher, 43, 2100 block of Hanby St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Derek Michael Boggs, 31, 20300 block of Peachland Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: none.
Jonathan Nathaniel Bacchus, 30, 3800 block of January Ave., North Port. Charges: two out of county warrants, resisting an officer with violence, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, resisting an officer without violence, introduction of contraband into county detention facility, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Loretta Margaret Mathurin, 55, of January Ave., North Port. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Arianna Schae Kidwell, 22, of Arcadia. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none (released on own recognizance).
Jacob Daniel Hays, 22, of Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to stop vehicle as ordered by law enforcement officer. Bond: $12,500.
Patrizia Diana Whidden, 54, 12300 block of Green Gulf Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Dylan Eugene Woods, 21, 100 block of East Wenworth St., Englewood. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Christopher Wade Spurlock, 42, 12300 block of Gasparilla Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: larceny petty theft. Bond: none.
— Compiled by Anne Easker
