The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Kenneth Daniel Gooden, 32, 300 block of Posados Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of littering over 500 pounds commercial or hazardous waste. Bond: $2,500.

Garth Anthony Myers, 50, 2400 block of Alvit St., Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $2,500.

Eric Gomez Carranza, 32, 200 block of Bridle Path, Arcadia. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Jessica Nicole Cox, 36, 6500 block of Marius Road, North Port. Charges: fraud obtain merchandise or money with false receipt and larceny petty theft second degree third subsequent offense. Bond: $2,000.


Christy Lee Owens, 38, 2300 block of Starview Ave., North Port. Charges: three counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.

Dustin Michael Tallent, 45, 8700 block of Agress Ave., North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended-third or subsequent offense. Bond: $120.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Kenyaun Mentel Graham, 40, 18500 block of Alphonse St., North Port. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.

Shawn Cory Peterson, 34, 3400 block of Brewster Road, North Port. Charges: sell opium or derivatives, sell marijuana, sell methamphetamine, and use a two-way device to facilitate a felony. Bond: $50,000.

Compiled by Anna Bryson

