The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Jennifer Higgins Anderson, 51, 2400 block of Magdalina Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,500.
Jennifer Collins, 44, 25200 block of Cayce Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.
Jimmy Lee Office, Jr., 31, of Fort Meade. Charges: failure to appear on a misdemeanor charge and an underlying charge: Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
Angela Michelle Byrum, 45, 6600 block of Lipidus Road, North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Margarita Ping, 47, 4100 block of Gorgas St., North Port. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Stephen T. Omeara, 48, 1700 block of Sand Court, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Adolfo Alcocer, 30, 4800 block of Keystone Ave., Ona. Charges: two counts of failure to appear. Bond: $4,000.
Meghan Rose Dale, 29, 1000 block of Brevard Ave., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Gerard Gomez Delacruz, 61, 1300 block of S.E. 2nd Ave., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Donna Marie Ellis, 63, of Lehigh Acres. Charges: DUI and refusal to submit to DUI testing. Bond: $620.
Clemente Mendoza Garcia, 46, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: resisting officer without violence, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation. Bond: none.
Barry Dean McBurney, 38, of Sebring. Charges: resisting officer without violence and two counts of probation violation. Bond: none.
Angela Denise McNealy, 51, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
Joseph Ross, Jr., 38, 60 block of Park Place, Arcadia. Charges: possession of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a place of worship, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $21,000.
Franklin Vonzell Summersett, Jr., 37, of Pinellas Park. Charges: failure to appear and violation of probation. Bond: none.
Erikc Vazquez, 31, 1800 block of S. Naples Drive, Arcadia. Charge: domestic assault. Bond: $7,500.
