The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Vianey Diaz-Roblero, 24, Sarasota. Charge: operating a vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Patrick James Potter, 62, Bunker Circle, Rotonda West. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. $7,500.
Cory Wesley Bennett, 28, 6000 block of Taylor Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: none.
Andres Reyes-Mendez, 44, 6300 block of Golf Course Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: petty theft. Bond: none.
Linda Marie Thon, 62, 26100 block of Rampart Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: petty theft. Bond: none.
Mary Veronica Michels, 58, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing on property other than structure or conveyance. Bond: none.
Daphne Lorraine Antenor, 41, 200 block of Allworthy St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Kathy Lynn Brown, 61, 4500 block of Meager Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
Sophia Black, 32, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Vicky Lynn McShane, 60, 21900 block of Felton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and DUI with damage to property or person of another. Bond: none.
Timothy Lyleond Tucker, 55, 2300 block of Beurket St., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
Joshua Robert Adams, 32, Plant City, Florida. Charge: violation of a domestic violence injunction. Bond: $10,000.
Jon Anthony Wayne Johnson, 42, of Huntington, Indiana. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, trafficking more than 14 grams of amphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Jeffrey Michael Rad, 60, Fort Myers. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.
Rachell Colleen Grannell, 31, 6000 block of Sturgis St., Englewood. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Caroline Cabrera Dixon, 44, 2700 block of Strawberry Terrace, North Port. Charge: abuse child without great bodily harm. Bond: none.
Andrew Jacob Grove, 24, 7900 block of Sydney Ave., North Port. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, selling methamphetamine and using a two-way communication device to facilitate felony. Bond: $24,500.
Derek Joseph Johnson, 59, 6300 block of Morning Ave., North Port. Charges: driving while license is canceled, suspended or revoked and driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond $2,000.
