The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Marisol Martinez, 43, 2100 block of Harborview Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: petit theft. Bond: none.
• Rebekah Michelle Kimball, 37, 12100 block of Gerrity Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $3,500.
• Randall William Waters, 24, 14500 block of Armada Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: two counts of petit theft. Bond: $2,000.
• Paulus Cassidy Jones, 39, 2500 block of Cannolot Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $16,500.
• Robert John Saar, 35, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing by failure to leave. Bond: none.
• Raymond Jay Harmon, 54, first block of Theresa Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: burglary, possession of burglary tools, smuggling contraband into county detention facility, petit theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of probation or community control, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
• Angelie Lopez, 19, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.
• Alfredo Garcia-Calo, 32, of Parrish, Florida. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
• Derek James Johnson, 29, of Cape Coral. Charges: two out of county warrants. Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
• Fidel Machel Fletcher, 45, 1300 block of Nimrod Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Brian John O’Neil, 42, 23000 block of McMullen Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possess controlled substance without prescription (fentanyl); possess controlled substance without prescription (methamphetamine); possession of drug equipment. Bond: $3,500.
• Alexandra Raye Waitsman, 36, 6700 block of Electra Avenue, North Port. Charges: battery on an officer, firefighter EMT, and larceny (petit theft merchandise farm transit more than $100 less than $750). Bond: $10,500.
• Dustin Earl Mason, 38, 6000 block of Safford Terrace, North Port. Charge: domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: $2,000.
• Douglas Edward Kirk Jr., 45, 6700 block of Locher Road, North Port. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Lucas Ingraham, 35, 1000 block of Barbara Drive, Venice. Charge: out of state fugitive. Bond: None.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
• Michael Anthony Sadhari, 26, 4000 block of Pesola Terrace, North Port. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $500.
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Susan Elizabeth Killmon, 60, 2800 block of Northwest Rimes, Arcadia. Charges: three counts failure to appear. Bond: $25,000.
• Jason Whidden Quave, 50, 2900 block of Southeast Ami Drive, Arcadia. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
• Yasumy Solymar Diaz, 35, of Naples. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Sarah Dianna Proctor, 24, homeless of Arcadia. Charge: trespassing by failure to leave. Bond: $500.
—Compiled by Frank DiFiore
