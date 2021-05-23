The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Nicholas Daniel Demers, 29, 2400 block of Harbour Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $750.00.

Carlot Dorsainvil, 54, 26200 block of Rampart Blvd., Punta Gorda, Charge: Battery by touch or strike. Bond: $1,500. 

Jonathan Jerry McAlister, 34, 10200 block of Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.

Jarrad Alan Heyer, 40, 26300 block of Bridgewater Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: non-support of dependents. Bond: $570.

Rick Michael Dougan, 65, 1100 block of Campagna Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: Out of county warrant. Bond: $500.

Brandon Marckus Bush, 25, 30 block of Orlando Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: three out of county warrants. Bond: none.

Brandi Lynn Drake, 41, 21300 block of Meehan Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike and off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $2,500.

Lorana Marie Bates, 26, 1200 block of Fleetwood Drive N.W., Port Charlotte. Charges: Violation of probation. Bond: none.

Edgar Sales Lopez, 39, 300 block of San Lorenzo Ave., North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended more than six months. Bond: $1,000.

Gregory Joseph Williamson, 38, 5200 block of Pinson Drive, North Port. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike and off-bond/forfeiture/revocation. Bond: $2,500.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

Wendy Leigh Collier Phillips, 46, 3200 block of Nocturne Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

Brandon Scott Neri, 26, 700 block of N. Jackson Road, Venice. Charges: driving while license suspended and failure to register a motor vehicle. Bond: $620.


The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Charles Michael Jaghab, 49, 3600 block of Monterey Lane, North Port. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.

Juanita Jane Moyer, 46, 8400 block of San Pablo Ave., North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

Michael Cody Pixley, 33, 3600 block of Secor Road, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Stephane Frantz Antoine, 29, of Bradenton. Charges: possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession and/or use of a controlled substance without a prescription, and violation of probation. Bond: $2,500.

Amberrose Arner, 31, homeless of Arcadia. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: $2,000.

Frederick Justin Cunningham, 45, 4500 block of Holly Ave., Nocatee. Charges: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Jonathan David Hubbard, 39, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: battery by touch or strike and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $100.

Elvester Scott Taylor, 50, 1000 block of S.E. 8th Ave, Arcadia. Charge: battery by touch or strike. Bond: $500.

Valeria Viay Rincon, 21, 2600 block of S.W. Beard St., Arcadia. Charges: DUI with serious bodily injury to another. Bond: $1,500.

