The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Nicholas Daniel Demers, 29, 2400 block of Harbour Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $750.00.
Carlot Dorsainvil, 54, 26200 block of Rampart Blvd., Punta Gorda, Charge: Battery by touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.
Jonathan Jerry McAlister, 34, 10200 block of Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.
Jarrad Alan Heyer, 40, 26300 block of Bridgewater Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: non-support of dependents. Bond: $570.
Rick Michael Dougan, 65, 1100 block of Campagna Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: Out of county warrant. Bond: $500.
Brandon Marckus Bush, 25, 30 block of Orlando Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: three out of county warrants. Bond: none.
Brandi Lynn Drake, 41, 21300 block of Meehan Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike and off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $2,500.
Lorana Marie Bates, 26, 1200 block of Fleetwood Drive N.W., Port Charlotte. Charges: Violation of probation. Bond: none.
Edgar Sales Lopez, 39, 300 block of San Lorenzo Ave., North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended more than six months. Bond: $1,000.
Gregory Joseph Williamson, 38, 5200 block of Pinson Drive, North Port. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike and off-bond/forfeiture/revocation. Bond: $2,500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Wendy Leigh Collier Phillips, 46, 3200 block of Nocturne Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Brandon Scott Neri, 26, 700 block of N. Jackson Road, Venice. Charges: driving while license suspended and failure to register a motor vehicle. Bond: $620.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Charles Michael Jaghab, 49, 3600 block of Monterey Lane, North Port. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
Juanita Jane Moyer, 46, 8400 block of San Pablo Ave., North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
Michael Cody Pixley, 33, 3600 block of Secor Road, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Stephane Frantz Antoine, 29, of Bradenton. Charges: possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession and/or use of a controlled substance without a prescription, and violation of probation. Bond: $2,500.
Amberrose Arner, 31, homeless of Arcadia. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: $2,000.
Frederick Justin Cunningham, 45, 4500 block of Holly Ave., Nocatee. Charges: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Jonathan David Hubbard, 39, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: battery by touch or strike and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $100.
Elvester Scott Taylor, 50, 1000 block of S.E. 8th Ave, Arcadia. Charge: battery by touch or strike. Bond: $500.
Valeria Viay Rincon, 21, 2600 block of S.W. Beard St., Arcadia. Charges: DUI with serious bodily injury to another. Bond: $1,500.
— Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.