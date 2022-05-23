The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Rene Marie Glynn, 52, 29100 block of Snook Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: driving while license revoked habitual offender, obstruction by disguised person, DUI, and refusal to submit to testing. Bond: none.

• Danica Lynn Belden, 31, 4500 block of Vasco Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.

• Domenic David Cuoco, 51, 3900 block of El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: grand theft of motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting officer without violence, and fleeing or eluding law enforcement. Bond: $26,500.

• Derrick Dion Jackson, 45, 32800 block of Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $5,000.

• Amanda Shea Davidson, 31, 100 block of Revere Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.

• Cody John Letellier, 21, 9200 block of Migue Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.

• Luis Yamil Centeno Del Valle, 50, 700 block of Jarvis Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of domestic violence injunction. Bond: none.

• Timofey Danilovich Glukhoy, 26, 3400 block of Lubec Avenue, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.

• Gaetano Petramale Jr., 62, 2600 block of Tusket Avenue, North Port. Charge: DUI with damage to property or person of another. Bond: $1,500.

• Dalton Craig Kinsey, 31, 6500 block of Starfish Avenue, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.

• Anthony Brett Sanchez, 31, 2100 block of Villa Green Avenue, North Port. Charges: smuggling contraband into a county detention facility, possession of drug paraphernalia, and arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.


• Zachary Scott Davenport, 26, of Cape Coral. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $5,000.

• Robert Schein, 49, of Bonita Springs. Charge: driving while license suspended and possession or display of cancelled or revoked driver's license. Bond: $3,500.

• Andres Eskban Gonzalez-Francisco, 19, of Bonita Springs. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Steven Frank Barna, 34, 2500 block of Comet Lane, North Port. Charges: battery and criminal mischief. Bond: none.

• Jonathan Martinelli, 49, 3700 block of Birmingham Lane, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

• Jack Anthony Guido, 70, 9700 block of Nostalgia Place, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

• Jose Antonio Santiz, 32, 1200 block of SE Fifth Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Bond: none.

—Compiled by Frank DiFiore

