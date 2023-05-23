The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Patrick James Russell, 55, of Tampa. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $4,000.
Robert Ian Thompson, 32, 4700 block of North Fairway Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of marijuana over 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking amphetamine more than 14 grams, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: none.
Layla Michelle Sikorski, 37, 28200 block of Bermont Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $470.
Julie Ann Groff, 50, 24100 block of Peaceful Brook Loop, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Shawn Britton Wiggins, 47, 22300 block of Hernando Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,250.
Jesus Arnaldo Mejia Sifontes, 36, of Pompano, Florida. Charges: two counts of operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $2,000.
Brianne Joy Schmaus, 39, of Ontonagon, Michigan. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,250.
Jose Leonel Paz, 37, of Lakeland. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Mario Ernesto Amaya Hernandez, 43, of Houston, Texas. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Anthony Geno Martinson, 27, of Hinesville, Georgia. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.
Mark Phillip Steiner, 46, 2000 block of Willow Avenue, Englewood. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
Juventino Cedra Sifuentes, 30, of Houston, Texas. Charges: operating motor vehicle without valid license and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $1,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Fatmir Alija, 33, 8500 block of Trionfo Avenue, North Port. Charges: grand theft and impersonating a contractor during a state of emergency. Bond: $3,000.
Bridgette Nicole Demilly, 37, 300 block of Pine Street, Englewood. Charges: three counts of contempt of court. Bond: $450.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Joseph Felton Donaldson III, 50, 3200 block of Traverse Avenue, North Port. Charges: two out of county warrants. Bond: none.
Jalil Omari Hicks, 22, 1500 block of Beacon Drive, North Port. Charges: contempt of court, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended or revoked, and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $4,240.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
Maria Juana Aranda, 66, of Belle Glade, Florida. Charges: trafficking heroin between 4 grams and 30 kilograms, smuggling contraband into prison, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $27,620.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:
Darlin Obed Mendoza-Valasquez, 45, 1400 block of Third Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.
—Compiled by Frank DiFiore
