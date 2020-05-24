The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Robert James Thorpe, 24, 400 block of Laguna Mill Drive, Ruskin. Charge: knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bond: $1,000.
Angela Christine Sexton, 45, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charge: trespass a structure or conveyance. Bond: $1,000.
Shannon Diane Guffey, 27, 3200 block of Grey Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,000.
Kacee Lynne Henderson, 39, 700 block of Aqui Esta Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and and driving with non-current insurance. Bond: $12,000.
Kevin John Matyisin, 51, 1200 block of Jasper St., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of petty theft. Bond: $2,000.
Cassidy Ann Ketchum, 31, 1700 block of Hayworth Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: petty theft, possession of marijuana and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,000.
Michael Alan Fay, 52, 1500 block of Community Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.
Kyle Richard Willeke, 29, 1100 block of Strasburg Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike, offender violates no contact order and driving with a suspended license. Bond: $11,000.
Alexis Danielle Robinson, 24, 200 block of Mentel Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Diana Maria Zett, 38, 14300 block of Aldridge Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,000.
James Vincent Jankowski, Jr., 31, 6600 block of Marius Road, North Port. Charge: disorderly intoxication. Bond: $500.
Sean Kenneth Cochran, 19, 1200 block of S. Hartsdale St., North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,000.
Julia Andrea Gonzalez, 41, 2300 block of Malibu Lane, North Port. Charge: driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bond: $5,000.
Miguel Angel Martinez, 31, 700 block of Camilla St., Lehigh Acres. Charges: possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,000.
Steven Edward Currier, 27, 22500 Cleveland Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
David Scott Bailey, 24, 4800 block Sans Souci Ave., North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Nicole Michelle Fisher, 39, 1000 block of Capri Isles Blvd., Venice. Charges: disorderly intoxication, resisting officer without violence, false identification given to law enforcement officer and violation of probation. Bond: $6,120.
Sarah Jo Merriman, 43, 200 block of Kluge Drive, Englewood. Charges: violation of injunction of protection for domestic violence. Bond: none.
Timothy Kay Pickard, 64, 300 block of Pameto Road, Nokomis. Charge: intention or threat to commit domestic violence. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Alina Angela Bunton, 24, 5700 block of Gallatin Lane, North Port. Charge: driving with a suspended license. Bond: none.
Devan John Arthur Skinner, 28, 8700 block of Culebra Ave., North Port. Charges: DUI and attempt to flee or elude law enforcement officer with active lights and siren. Bond: $3,000.
Steven Sollecito, 38, 400 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Joseph Scott Torres, 40, 100 block of S. Jessica St., Nokomis. Charge: trespassing on property, non-structure or conveyance. Bond: $500.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Glenda Marie Garcia, 47, 1000 block of Olive St., Arcadia. Charges: home invasion with firearm or other deadly weapon, kidnapping, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, trafficking of amphetamine or methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $66,000.
Leodegairo Mejia Gutierrez, 26, 80 block of Park Place, Arcadia. Charge: battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.
Charles Richard Hendry, 43, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, two counts of possession or use of drug paraphernalia and grand theft of a motor vehicle. Bond: $4,000.
Patrick Gordon King, 36, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied structure, dealing in stolen property and theft of a person 65 years or older. Bond: $10,500.
Miguel Angel Lopez, 18, 1600 block of N.E. Sugarbabe Road, Arcadia. Charges: two counts of unarmed burglary of an unoccupied structure, grand theft and petty theft. Bond: $60,500.
Juan Esteban Martinez, 44, 300 block of N. 15th Ave., Arcadia. Charges: home invasion with firearm or other deadly weapon, kidnapping, assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $24,500.
Marcos Martinez, 37, 2300 block of S.W. Tampa St., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Thomas James McPherson, 30, 2600 S.W. Lois Ave., Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation. Bond: $2,000.
Demetri Lucas Scott, 22, 1900 block of S.E. Tangelo Drive, Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Amy Skinner Waters, 31, 300 block of N. Monroe Ave., Arcadia. Charges: home invasion with firearm or other deadly weapon, kidnapping and assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $55,000.
−Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.