The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Anthony Albright, 34, 500 block of Burland Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: petit theft and resisting LEO or merchant during retail theft. Bond: none.
Nichole Lynn Gay, 29, 500 block of Burland Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: petit theft and resisting LEO or merchant during retail theft. Bond: none.
Cary Sean Patrick, 53, 29200 block of Snook Circle, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Cassandra E. Milliern, 35, 6100 block of McKee Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: aggravated assault against first responder, smuggling contraband into county detention facility, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $14,500.
Luis Alejandro Martinez, 44, of Palmetto. Charge: loitering or prowling. Bond: $500.
Daniel Fox Sylvester, 65, 2000 block of Oyster Creek Drive, Englewood. Charge: battery against person 65 years or older. Bond: $2,500.
James Barnes Lewis III, 73, 2000 block of Oyster Creek Drive, Englewood. Charge: battery against person 65 years or older. Bond: $2,500.
George Larry Kusaj, 55, 1900 block of Beach Road, Englewood. Charge: battery and aggravated battery against person aged 65 years or older. Bond: $35,000.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Artur Baroyan, 60, of Seattle. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $1,000.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
Justin Michael Robb, 37, of Orlando. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $8,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
James Lance Anderson Jr., 31, 800 block of Herberson Avenue, North Port. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $2,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Jaheim Juan Quickel, 18, 4100 block of Rose Arbor Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and reckless driving. Bond: none.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
Robert David Sutherland, 35, 6200 block of Mayberry Avenue, North Port. Charge: grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: $1,500.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Kenneth Termayn Hudson, 30, 2100 block of NW Howard Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: possession of cocaine with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a specified area, two counts of possession of cocaine with intent to sell, and three counts each of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
Benjamin Lee Shaffer, 50, 1100 block of SW Nomie Drive, Arcadia. Charges: sale of opium or other Schedule I or II drug, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Tina Louise Shaver, 55, 6800 block of SE Albritton Road, Arcadia. Charges: sale of schedule III or IV drugs, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
—Complied by Frank DiFiore
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.