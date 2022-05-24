The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Anthony Albright, 34, 500 block of Burland Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: petit theft and resisting LEO or merchant during retail theft. Bond: none.

Nichole Lynn Gay, 29, 500 block of Burland Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: petit theft and resisting LEO or merchant during retail theft. Bond: none.

Cary Sean Patrick, 53, 29200 block of Snook Circle, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Cassandra E. Milliern, 35, 6100 block of McKee Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: aggravated assault against first responder, smuggling contraband into county detention facility, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $14,500.

Luis Alejandro Martinez, 44, of Palmetto. Charge: loitering or prowling. Bond: $500.

Daniel Fox Sylvester, 65, 2000 block of Oyster Creek Drive, Englewood. Charge: battery against person 65 years or older. Bond: $2,500.

James Barnes Lewis III, 73, 2000 block of Oyster Creek Drive, Englewood. Charge: battery against person 65 years or older. Bond: $2,500.

George Larry Kusaj, 55, 1900 block of Beach Road, Englewood. Charge: battery and aggravated battery against person aged 65 years or older. Bond: $35,000.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

Artur Baroyan, 60, of Seattle. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $1,000.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:


Justin Michael Robb, 37, of Orlando. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $8,500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

James Lance Anderson Jr., 31, 800 block of Herberson Avenue, North Port. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $2,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Jaheim Juan Quickel, 18, 4100 block of Rose Arbor Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and reckless driving. Bond: none.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:

Robert David Sutherland, 35, 6200 block of Mayberry Avenue, North Port. Charge: grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: $1,500.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Kenneth Termayn Hudson, 30, 2100 block of NW Howard Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: possession of cocaine with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a specified area, two counts of possession of cocaine with intent to sell, and three counts each of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.

Benjamin Lee Shaffer, 50, 1100 block of SW Nomie Drive, Arcadia. Charges: sale of opium or other Schedule I or II drug, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Tina Louise Shaver, 55, 6800 block of SE Albritton Road, Arcadia. Charges: sale of schedule III or IV drugs, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

—Complied by Frank DiFiore

