The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Alexandra Gutierrez Gonzalez, 18, of Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
• Lacinda Nichole Bowles, 41, 38300 block of Cook Brown Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: contributing to delinquency by causing child to act in need and two counts of petit theft. Bond: none.
• Gina Renee Collette, 66, 2200 block of Beacon Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: felony battery. Bond: none.
• James Souffrant, 29, 21300 block of Coulton Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Dalya Lee Van Fleet, 34, 600 block of Ennis Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• William Thomas Pitts, 39, 2000 block of Redmond Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
• Jose Luis Calvo Perez, 41, of Placida. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
• Gustavo Adolfo Benitez Rodriguez, 20, of Miami. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Miguel Ruben Gonzalez-Tebalan, 26, of Fort Myers. Charge: two counts of operating motor vehicle without valid license and presenting false ID to law enforcement. Bond: $7,000.
• Austin Thomas Stroming, 30, 1100 block of South Lane, Englewood. Charge: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Darwin Lobo Murillo, 20, of Tampa. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.
• James Christopher Patten, 53, 7800 block of Taplin Avenue, North Port. Charge: engaging in contracting work without certification and performing building work without permit. Bond: $1,000.
• Debbie Ann Sadler, 63, 12500 block of Sunglow Boulevard, North Port. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
• Jared George Souza, 34, 13300 block of Allentown Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Amy Sue Ballard, 51, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: burglary, petit theft, possession of a controlled substance, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Carlos Enoc Delcid, 30, 1300 block of NE Oak Street, Arcadia. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Billy Lee Thomas III, 31, of Ona, Florida. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams and two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Luis Alfonso Ventura Santos, 20, of Cape Coral. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.
