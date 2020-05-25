The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Peter Sinclair Dalson, 43, of Tampa. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,000.

Mark L. Tharp, 40, 24400 block of Lakeview Place, Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI, leaving the scene of crash involving property damage and DUI with damage to property or person of another. Bond: none.

Crystal Nichole Skinner, 27, 700 block of Narranja Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike, violation of probation and out of county warrant. Bond: $2,000.

Thomas Floyd Hunter, 31, 700 block of Narranja Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $4,000.

Billy Dale Whitehead, 56, 700 block of Cypress Avenue N.W., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license and violation of probation. Bond: $7,000.

Alex Francisco Ocampos, 25, 6300 block of Fielding Street, North Port. Charges: resisting officer without violence, corruption by threat against public servant, disorderly intoxication, false identification given to law enforcement officer and two counts of violation of probation. Bond: $10,000.

Victor Lamar Ashley, 29, 5000 block of 2nd Street West, Lehigh Acres. Charges: possession of marijuana and an out of county warrant. Bond: $6,000.

Ricardo Lombana, 26, 7400 block of San Casa Drive, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.

Nicole Allison Broadwell, 35, 800 block of Phyllis Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike and two counts of off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $1,000.

Eric Dean Stevens, 40, 1100 block of Guild Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, resisting officer without violence and two counts of off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $11,000.

Julie Michelle Libera, 55, 2200 block of Namiot Court, North Port. Charges: DUI. Bond: none.

Charles Gregory Stevens, 51, 4300 block of North Road, North Fort Myers. Charge: trespass on property other than structure or conveyance. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Hugh Thomas Gresham, 71, 2700 block of Morrietta Lane, North Port. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, without intent to kill. Bond: none.

Shaun Wilson Simpson Jurjens, 41, North Port. Charges: battery, touch or strike, domestic. Bond: none.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

Meher Chtay, 19, Bradenton . Charges: DUI drugs/alcohol, hit and run/leaving the scene of a crash, marijuana/less than 20 grams, possession of a controlled substance, smuggling contraband into a county detention facility (held for Mantee County), and altering or destroying evidence. Bond: $5,900.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Penny Davis, 57, Michigan. Charges: second-degree larceny, first offense. Bond: $120.

Compiled by Daniel Sutphin and Craig Garrett

