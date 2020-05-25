The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Peter Sinclair Dalson, 43, of Tampa. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,000.
Mark L. Tharp, 40, 24400 block of Lakeview Place, Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI, leaving the scene of crash involving property damage and DUI with damage to property or person of another. Bond: none.
Crystal Nichole Skinner, 27, 700 block of Narranja Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike, violation of probation and out of county warrant. Bond: $2,000.
Thomas Floyd Hunter, 31, 700 block of Narranja Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $4,000.
Billy Dale Whitehead, 56, 700 block of Cypress Avenue N.W., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license and violation of probation. Bond: $7,000.
Alex Francisco Ocampos, 25, 6300 block of Fielding Street, North Port. Charges: resisting officer without violence, corruption by threat against public servant, disorderly intoxication, false identification given to law enforcement officer and two counts of violation of probation. Bond: $10,000.
Victor Lamar Ashley, 29, 5000 block of 2nd Street West, Lehigh Acres. Charges: possession of marijuana and an out of county warrant. Bond: $6,000.
Ricardo Lombana, 26, 7400 block of San Casa Drive, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
Nicole Allison Broadwell, 35, 800 block of Phyllis Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike and two counts of off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $1,000.
Eric Dean Stevens, 40, 1100 block of Guild Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, resisting officer without violence and two counts of off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $11,000.
Julie Michelle Libera, 55, 2200 block of Namiot Court, North Port. Charges: DUI. Bond: none.
Charles Gregory Stevens, 51, 4300 block of North Road, North Fort Myers. Charge: trespass on property other than structure or conveyance. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Hugh Thomas Gresham, 71, 2700 block of Morrietta Lane, North Port. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, without intent to kill. Bond: none.
Shaun Wilson Simpson Jurjens, 41, North Port. Charges: battery, touch or strike, domestic. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Meher Chtay, 19, Bradenton . Charges: DUI drugs/alcohol, hit and run/leaving the scene of a crash, marijuana/less than 20 grams, possession of a controlled substance, smuggling contraband into a county detention facility (held for Mantee County), and altering or destroying evidence. Bond: $5,900.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Penny Davis, 57, Michigan. Charges: second-degree larceny, first offense. Bond: $120.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.