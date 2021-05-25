The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Jan Eric Knelson, 53, 10200 block of Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: aggravated battery causes great bodily harm. Bond: none.

Jason Thomas Warner, 41, 1600 block of Bal Harbor Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.

Gabriel Cuyler Clark, 19, 2000 block of Harbour Terrace, Punta Gorda. Charges: three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and introduction of contraband into a county detention facility. Bond: none.

Walker Clayton Gross, 18, 7000 block of Acorn Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,000.

Clifton Dale Selby, 39, 2200 block of Conway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $328.

Meghan Elizabeth Dobbins, 26, 2100 block of Ednor St., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear on misdemeanor and an underlying charge. Bond: $500.

Timothy Anderson, 22, 3000 block of Scranton St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $9,500.

Shannen Christopher Burke, 48, 4100 block of Hollis Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, dealing in stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Carmelo Rodriguez Jr., 51, 400 block of Overbrook St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.


Stephani Nicole Sheidt, 24, 1800 block of Bobcat Trail, North Port. Charges: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.

George Nicholas Bankuti, 42, Fort Myers. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription; trafficking of fentanyl, 4 grams or more; trafficking of amphetamine, more than 14 grams; operating a motor vehicle without a valid license; and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

James Wesley Haney, 41, Fort Myers. Charges: trafficking of fentanyl, 4 grams or more; trafficking of amphetamine, more than 14 grams; operating a motor vehicle without a valid license; and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

Shawn Matthew Carlson, 30, 21400 block of Ironton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $1,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Michael Stephen Caron, 41, 4400 block of Meager St., North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

Jezebel Rose Mapes, 19, 1700 block of Morning Dove Lane, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

