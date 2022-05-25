The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Andres Felipe Oliveros, 22, of West Palm Beach. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Juan Pablo Gomez Torres, 20, of West Palm Beach. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Francisco Javier Medina Turcios, 31, of Tampa. Charges: operating motor vehicle without valid license and attaching license plate not assigned. Bond: $2,000.
Sharon Graham Morrison, 54, 400 block of Tabor Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: disturbing a tree or shrub within a gravesite and two counts of petty theft. Bond: none.
Rafael Angel Arrazola, 28, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
Brooklyn Angelique Williamson, 19, 10800 block of Olacid Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.
Michael Anthony Debias, 61, of Naples. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
Kamyar Erick Sadegi, 29, of Fort Myers. Charge: DUI, failure to obey first responder, and refusal to submit to DUI test. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
Daniel Babbidge Jr., 57, 1600 block of Birchcrest Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery against first responder and resisting officer with violence. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Jamaine Brown, 39, 4300 block of Wesley Lane, North Port. Charges: possession of cocaine or other Schedule II drug with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking amphetamine or methamphetamine over 14 grams, and failure to report vacating residence as a sex offender. Bond: none.
Tyler Jevard Griffin, 25, 13600 block of Vancanza Drive, North Port. Charge: grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: $1,500.
Michelle Monique Henderson, 36, 3100 block of Brooklyn Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of cocaine. Bond: $1,500.
Jason Keith Serrago, 34, of Sarasota. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
Harly Merlyn Mateo, 20, 1100 block of Ohana Way, North Port. Charge: grand theft. Bond: $1,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
Michael George Stines, 46, 300 block of North Indiana Avenue, Englewood. Charges: trespassing and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $620.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Joelle Elizabeth Cote, 33, 600 block of East Cypress Street, Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Roberto DeLaFuente, 30, of Nocatee. Charges: sale of marijuana or another Schedule I drug within 1,000 feet of a specified area, and two counts each of sale of cocaine or another Schedule II drug within a specified area, possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $51,500.
Kenneth Bruce Pelham, 31, 8700 block of SW Deer Trail, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting officer without violence, and three counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Jose Monroy Zavala, 27, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: DUI with property damage, leaving the scene of a crash, operating motor vehicle without valid license, and eight counts of felony failure to appear. Bond: none.
Adrienne Nichole Cook, 40, 5900 block of NE Cubitis Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $120.
—Compiled by Frank DiFiore
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.