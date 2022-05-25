The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Andres Felipe Oliveros, 22, of West Palm Beach. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

Juan Pablo Gomez Torres, 20, of West Palm Beach. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

Francisco Javier Medina Turcios, 31, of Tampa. Charges: operating motor vehicle without valid license and attaching license plate not assigned. Bond: $2,000.

Sharon Graham Morrison, 54, 400 block of Tabor Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: disturbing a tree or shrub within a gravesite and two counts of petty theft. Bond: none.

Rafael Angel Arrazola, 28, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.

Brooklyn Angelique Williamson, 19, 10800 block of Olacid Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.

Michael Anthony Debias, 61, of Naples. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.

Kamyar Erick Sadegi, 29, of Fort Myers. Charge: DUI, failure to obey first responder, and refusal to submit to DUI test. Bond: none.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:

Daniel Babbidge Jr., 57, 1600 block of Birchcrest Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery against first responder and resisting officer with violence. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Jamaine Brown, 39, 4300 block of Wesley Lane, North Port. Charges: possession of cocaine or other Schedule II drug with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking amphetamine or methamphetamine over 14 grams, and failure to report vacating residence as a sex offender. Bond: none.

Tyler Jevard Griffin, 25, 13600 block of Vancanza Drive, North Port. Charge: grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: $1,500.


Michelle Monique Henderson, 36, 3100 block of Brooklyn Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of cocaine. Bond: $1,500.

Jason Keith Serrago, 34, of Sarasota. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:

Harly Merlyn Mateo, 20, 1100 block of Ohana Way, North Port. Charge: grand theft. Bond: $1,500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

Michael George Stines, 46, 300 block of North Indiana Avenue, Englewood. Charges: trespassing and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $620.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Joelle Elizabeth Cote, 33, 600 block of East Cypress Street, Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

Roberto DeLaFuente, 30, of Nocatee. Charges: sale of marijuana or another Schedule I drug within 1,000 feet of a specified area, and two counts each of sale of cocaine or another Schedule II drug within a specified area, possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $51,500.

Kenneth Bruce Pelham, 31, 8700 block of SW Deer Trail, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting officer without violence, and three counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Jose Monroy Zavala, 27, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: DUI with property damage, leaving the scene of a crash, operating motor vehicle without valid license, and eight counts of felony failure to appear. Bond: none.

Adrienne Nichole Cook, 40, 5900 block of NE Cubitis Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $120.

—Compiled by Frank DiFiore

