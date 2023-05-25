The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Will Clay Shawn Fuller, 22, of Staten Island, New York. Charges: leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $2,000.
• Mickey Lee Kilgore, 46, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.
• Rachel Lauren Gray, 33, 7600 block of Ratan Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $5,500.
• Kevin Emery Ball, 64, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Ecedro Elroy Edwards, 42, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to register as convicted felon. Bond: $5,000.
• Jeremy Cole Jackson, 29, 21300 block of Coulton Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of battery. Bond: none.
• Kenneth Paul Poplawski II, 45, of Polk City. Charges: carrying concealed weapon or unlicensed firearm, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Leanna Marie Brucker, 54, 200 block of South New York Avenue, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and trespassing. Bond: $3,000.
• Joshua Kelly Gault, 37, 7600 block of Castleberry Terrace, Englewood. Charge: trespassing by failure to leave. Bond: none.
• Maricuz Drebone Harper, 30, 6100 block of Allied Court, Englewood. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $2,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Jonathan Thomas Platte, 49, 2600 block of Cincinnati Street, North Port. Charge: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Bond: none.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Alexander William Rivera, 32, 1500 block of Keyhole Street, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $1,500.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Sasha Demaris Higgins, 38, 5400 block of Hungary Road, North Port. Charges: DUI, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: none.
• Jeremy Allen Mayo, 37, first block of North Manatee Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: battery and failure to register as convicted felon. Bond: $2,000.
• Antonio Rodriguez Perez, 46, 3400 block of SW Highway 17, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting officer without violence, and five counts of felony failure to appear. Bond: $9,000.
• Bailey Ann Thompson, 33, first block of North Manatee Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: trafficking fentanyl 4 grams or more, maintaining a public nuisance structure for drug activity, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and four counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Rolando Dominguez, 41, 1600 block of NE East Lane, Arcadia. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: $500.
