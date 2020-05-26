The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Christopher Paul Fitzgerald, 30, 28200 block of Bermont Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: aggravated battery offender knew victim pregnant. Bond: none.

Benjamin Christopher Noland, 19, 12200 block of Clermont Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Cathryn Elaine Joy, 62, 13500 block of Drysdale Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Kaylee Ann Lombard, 20, 21300 block of Austin Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Betty Jacqueline Henline, 35, 2100 block of Starlite Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: two underlying charges and failure to appear on misdemeanor. Bond: none.

Shawn Anthony Samuda, 44, 300 block of Camilla Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Lisa Marie Noble, 38, 3400 block of Commore St., Port Charlotte. Charge: burglary with assault or battery. Bond: none.

Adam Scott Lombard, 51, 6200 block of Roberta Drive, Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

— Compiled by Anne Easker

