The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Christopher Paul Fitzgerald, 30, 28200 block of Bermont Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: aggravated battery offender knew victim pregnant. Bond: none.
Benjamin Christopher Noland, 19, 12200 block of Clermont Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Cathryn Elaine Joy, 62, 13500 block of Drysdale Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Kaylee Ann Lombard, 20, 21300 block of Austin Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Betty Jacqueline Henline, 35, 2100 block of Starlite Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: two underlying charges and failure to appear on misdemeanor. Bond: none.
Shawn Anthony Samuda, 44, 300 block of Camilla Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Lisa Marie Noble, 38, 3400 block of Commore St., Port Charlotte. Charge: burglary with assault or battery. Bond: none.
Adam Scott Lombard, 51, 6200 block of Roberta Drive, Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
— Compiled by Anne Easker
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.