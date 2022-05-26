The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Joshua Lewis Shaffer, 41, 12700 block of Bacchus Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.

Javonn Antoinne Tice, 45, 17900 block of Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI, refusal to submit to DUI testing after license suspended, and driving while license suspended. Bond: $9,000.

Jacob Aaron Keith Jones, 38, 18600 block of Ashcroft Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.

Benjamin John Phillips Jr., 34, 100 block of Martin Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $3,500.

Beau William Morazes, 20, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: criminal mischief. Bond: $2,500.

Brian Michael Mount, 46, 2700 block of Starlite Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of domestic violence injunction. Bond: $11,000.

Royer Rangel Falcon, 42, unknown address of Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while license suspended. Bond: $8,500.

Jolene Amber Ruelle, 34, homeless of Englewood. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and four counts of possession of a new or harmful legend drug. Bond: $4,000.


The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Armando Bernal Jr., 29, 1100 block of Amnesty Drive, North Port. Charge: out of state fugitive. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Kiarra Danae Duncan, 22, 4500 block of Hungary Road, North Port. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: none.

Joseph Michael Hennessy III, 41, 4500 block of Ancon Street, North Port. Charge: fraud. Bond: $1,500.

Gerald Marshall Lemmon, 32, 2800 block of Fay Avenue, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:

Andrew Scott Jonathan Houchins, 51, 1400 block of Mediterranean Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, two counts of possession of new or harmful legend drug, and three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $12,500.

—Compiled by Frank DiFiore

