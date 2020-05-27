The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Andrew Robert Beckman, 43, 25000 block of Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Westley Vincent Rodman, 27, 21900 block of Catherine Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.
Todd Arthur Brusati, 51, 1400 block of Kolenda St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $10,000.
Marcus Laval Rose, 37, 500 block of Spruce St., Port Charlotte. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to register motor vehicle and attaching registration license plate not assigned. Bond: none.
Jordan Gabriel Terzado, 21, of Miami Shores. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Ervin De Jesus Garcia, 36, of Sarasota. Charge: carrying concealed weapon unlicensed firearm. Bond: none.
Marcus John Trgo, 23, of Lithia, Florida. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Robert Dustin Brown, 29, 600 block of Sturgent Place, Punta Gorda. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
— Compiled by Anne Easker
