The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Corey Robert Thomas Hudson, 30, 200 block of Boundary Blvd., Rotonda West. Charges: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.
William Kyle Campbell, 27, 28000 block of Bermont Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended, false identification given to law enforcement officer and off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $7,500.
Crystal Sofia Schram, 35, 300 block of Lamond Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $2,500.
Christopher William Watson, 35, 27000 block of An Arbor Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Douglas Antonio Smith, 38, 2100 block of Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: burglary with assault or battery, petty theft and commit felony battery. Bond: $15,000.
Matthew Kyle Franklin, 31, 11900 block of Xavier Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: attempt to defraud urine or drug test, and out of county warrant. Bond: $3,500.
Steven Anthony Hrabak, 51, 17000 block of Smith Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $21,000.
Matthew Robert Ropp, 21, 4500 block of Lullaby Road, North Port. Charges: disorderly intoxication and violation of probation. Bond: $1,000.
Adulfo Juarez Renoso, 29, of Naples. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Dustin Albert Young, 31, of Lorain, OH. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.
Scott Douglas Jury, 61, 3100 block of Quail Court, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia and off-bond/forfeiture/revocation. Bond: $5,500.
Jennifer June Kandy, 36, of Ellenton, FL. Charges: failure to appear on felony charges and two underlying charges. Bond: none.
Tyler Harris Williamson, 29, of Bokeelia, FL. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
William Phillip Medina, 19, 700 block of W. Tarpon Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear on misdemeanor charges and an underlying charge. Bond: $4,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Gregory Patrick Thompson, 36, address unknown of Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Charges: three counts of possession of synthetic narcotics with the intent to sell, manufacture or deliver, possession of harmful new legend drug without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $23,120.
—Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
