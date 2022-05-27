The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Michael Eugene Wyatt, 33, 15300 block of Mango Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: criminal mischief. Bond: $2,500.

• Richard Eugene Carwile, 37, 2100 block of Pagoda Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.

• Steven Edward Morris, 52, 11800 block of Van Loon Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: criminal mischief. Bond: none.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:

• Emily Michele Smith, 24, of Sarasota. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $5,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Anthony Francis, 40, 1500 block of Nicollett Avenue, North Port. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.

• Gary Michael LaVigne Jr., 43, 4400 block of Grobe Street, North Port. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:


• Zakia Rashida Ebony Orneas, 36, 4900 block of Cromey Road, North Port. Charge: fraud. $1,500.

• James Dakota Quinn, 29, 7400 block of Blutter Road, North Port. Charge: domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: none.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Mathew Scott Flores, 35, 1600 block of SE Hargrave Street, Arcadia. Charges: grand theft of motor vehicle and grand theft. Bond: none.

• Joseph Randall Hobbs III, 44, 6400 block of Cul-de-sac Road, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and three counts of lewd and lascivious behavior. Bond: none.

• Joelle Elizabeth Cote, 33, 600 block of East Cypress Street, Arcadia. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.

• Jesse Stephen Thatcher, 31, 400 block of Hippel Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $1,000.

The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Timothy Merle Daniel Whidden, 30, 2000 block of SW Fletcher Street, Arcadia. Charge: grand theft. Bond: $1,500.

—Compiled by Frank DiFiore

