The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Michael Eugene Wyatt, 33, 15300 block of Mango Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: criminal mischief. Bond: $2,500.
• Richard Eugene Carwile, 37, 2100 block of Pagoda Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Steven Edward Morris, 52, 11800 block of Van Loon Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: criminal mischief. Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
• Emily Michele Smith, 24, of Sarasota. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $5,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Anthony Francis, 40, 1500 block of Nicollett Avenue, North Port. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Gary Michael LaVigne Jr., 43, 4400 block of Grobe Street, North Port. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Zakia Rashida Ebony Orneas, 36, 4900 block of Cromey Road, North Port. Charge: fraud. $1,500.
• James Dakota Quinn, 29, 7400 block of Blutter Road, North Port. Charge: domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: none.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Mathew Scott Flores, 35, 1600 block of SE Hargrave Street, Arcadia. Charges: grand theft of motor vehicle and grand theft. Bond: none.
• Joseph Randall Hobbs III, 44, 6400 block of Cul-de-sac Road, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and three counts of lewd and lascivious behavior. Bond: none.
• Joelle Elizabeth Cote, 33, 600 block of East Cypress Street, Arcadia. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Jesse Stephen Thatcher, 31, 400 block of Hippel Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $1,000.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Timothy Merle Daniel Whidden, 30, 2000 block of SW Fletcher Street, Arcadia. Charge: grand theft. Bond: $1,500.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.