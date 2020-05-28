The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Rebecca Lynn Callahan, 22, 33100 block of Oil Well Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Samantha D. Golonska, 38, 20400 block of Albury Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of pretrial release. Bond: $1,500.

Kayla Jean Williams, 29, 27200 block of Dubonet Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Keith Pierce, 34, 300 block of Aylesbury Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: violate domestic violence injunction. Bond: none.

Benjamin John Phillips Jr., 32, 100 block of Martin Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Benjamin John Phillips Sr., 54, 100 block of Martin Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Suzanne Renee Stone, 58, 300 block of Dover Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: none.

Deangelo Lamont Carter, 35, 1000 block of Ohana Way, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, out of county warrant, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Robert Neil Alwine Jr., 45, of Canton, Georgia. Charges: two counts battery on person 65 years or older and battery. Bond: none.

Richard Joseph Ford Sr., 57, of Safety Harbor. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.

Jimmy Dwayne Vanamburg, 41, 21500 block of Sheldon Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying concealed weapon unlicensed electric weapon or device. Bond: none.

Taylor Marie Bass, 24, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Paul Desmond Ogarro, 57, 23500 block of Freeport Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI 0.15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: none.

Adam David Saleman, 39, 300 block of Eppinger Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: driving without license revoked habitual offender and out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Lori Lynn Andelin, 55, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.

Ryan James Gros, 41, 11200 block of Pendleton Avenue, Englewood. Charge: driving without license revoked habitual offender. Bond: none.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

Austin David Murphy, 26, 700 block of West Olympia Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI and DUI damage to property or person of another. Bond: none.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrests:

Thomas Stewart Bernard, 59, 4000 block of Indiana Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $605.25.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Clayton Andre Stuarts Jr., 29, 800 block of Burland Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: grand theft of a motor vehicle. Bond: $1,500.

Benjamin David McAlexander, 37, 100 block of Capri Isle Boulevard, Venice. Charges: DUI, driving with suspended license. Bond: $240.

Byron Keith McKnight Sr., 58, 6200 block of Talbot Street, North Port. Charge: battery in a jail facility. Bond: $1,500.

James Robert Tucker, 38, 7500 block of Mesa Street, North Port. Charges: probation violation: possession of guns or ammunition; probation on charges of sale of narcotics, sale of heroin, aggravated assault, armed trespassing. Bond: none.

Jeffrey William Lee, 42, 200 block of Malvern Drive, Venice. Charge: fraud. Bond: $1,500.

Eric Michael Sedore, 26, 200 block of Fenwick Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation. original charge: battery. Bond: none.

Geoffrey W. Smith, 47, 13200 block of Huerta Street, Venice. Charges: possession of drug equipment, resisting an officer without violence, probation violation; original charge: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $1,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Frederick Herbert Jenkins Jr., 38, 3600 block of Giblin Drive, North Port. Charges: aggravated battery on a person 65 years or older, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $50,500.

Andrew Stephen Weedman, 25, 2200 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: out-of-county warrant from Charlotte County: violation of probation: possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,200.

Edward Robert Byrnes, 63, 6000 block of Merrill Street, North Port. Charge: nine counts of probation violation: withholding information from a prescriber; probation violation: petty theft. Bond: none.

Compiled by Anne Easker and Brianna Kwasnik

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments