The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Victor Anthony Medina, 25, of Sarasota. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Warren David Lee Thompson, 37, 12300 block of Poindexter Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.
Charlotte Anne Rose, 29, 29200 block of Crawford Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: burglary with assault or battery, willfully abuses a child without causing great bodily harm, criminal mischief between $200 and $1,000 in damage and aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.
Scott James Brubaker, 46, 1100 block of Coronado Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Veronica Lynn Verbanic, 38, Pepe Court, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Stephanie Ann Hernandez, 36, address withheld. Charges: battery on a person 65 years or older and out-of-county warrant. Bond: $3,500.
Taylor Nicole Fairfax, 26, 3200 block of Sesame St., North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $3,500.
Alexander Andre Ivy, 35, Fort Myers. Charges: resisting an officer without violence, out-of-county warrant and using a false ID adversely affects another. Bond: $540.
Yefri Duvan Maldonado Rodriguez, 22, of Bradenton. Charge: operate a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Bernard Helmbright, 51, 8400 block of San Pablo Ave., North Port. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug equipment. $3,500.
James Whitney London, 47, 8400 block of San Pablo Ave., North Port. Charges: possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted Florida felon, possession of drug equipment and possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver. Bond: $15,500.
Russell Aaron Puhl, 36, of North Port. Charge: domestic battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Carlos Santos-Ajanel, 22, of Fort Myers. Charge: driving while license is suspended or revoked. Bond: $500.
Compiled by Olivia Cameron
