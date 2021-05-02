The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Michael Patrick Oboyle, 24, 300 block of Burland Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.
Cody Charles Patterson, 24, 5900 block of Sabalwood Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: failure to appear and an underlying charge. Bond: $1,000.
Jim Richard Martin, 42, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of marijuana, trafficking of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, possession of a harmful new legend drug, and false identification to law enforcement officer. Bond: $70,000.
John Thomas Dale, 57, 1400 block of Sheehan Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: own or rent a structure to manufacture drugs, manufacturing cocaine, possession of cocaine, four counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of a harmful new legend drug. Bond: $35,000.
Robert Fred Sawyer, 64, 1400 block of Sheehan Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of marijuana and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
David Keith Birchfield, 65, 3100 block of Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: misuse of 911 system. Bond: none.
Deangelo Lamont Carter, 36, 600 block of Edgemere St., Port Charlotte. Charge: driving with a suspended or revoked license and fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer. Bond: $10,000.
Michael Thomas Homer, 42, 1700 block of Rice Terrace, North Port. Charges: DUI and refusal to submit to DUI testing. Bond: $5,000.
Juan Lux Tum, 22, of Fort Myers. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked more than six months. Bond: $1,000.
Alyssa Destiny Gottleib, 28, of Alva, FL. Charges: scheme to defraud obtaining property less than $20,000, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $10,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Devon Junior Bartley, 46, 8000 block of Boca Grand Ave., North Port. Charges: trespassing and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $1,000.
Rick Michael Dougan, 65, 1100 block of Campagna Lana, Port Charlotte. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $500.
Zachary Alan-Charles Laflair, 32, 1000 block of Ohana Way, North Port. Charges: resisting officer with lights and sirens active, reckless driving, and traffic violation. Bond: $1,740.
James Christopher Powers, 49, 7500 block of Oxwood St., North Port. Charge: failure to have motor vehicle liability insurance. Bond: none.
Douglas Matthew Reardon, Jr., 26, 2400 block of Conway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: false threat or report of bomb, explosive or weapon of mass destruction. Bond: $25,000.
Jeremy David Schott, 45, 800 block of Macon Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
William Eben Plamandon, Jr., 40, of West Palm Beach. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $2,000.
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Sharon Louise Cruce, 65, 2800 block of S.E. Hing Drive, Arcadia. Charges: two counts of making false report of child abuse, two counts of stalking and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $20,500.
Richard Dean Hand, Jr., 40, 200 block of N. Rogers St., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Carlton Antoine James, 29, of Tampa. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Tobin Casper Lindsey, 35, 1800 block of S.E. Tangelo Drive, Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Brian Steven Mann, 38, 4800 block of N,W. Highway 72, Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Johnny Louis Neal, 63, 6000 block of S.W. Highway 17, Arcadia. Charge: driving while license revoked or suspended, habitual offender. Bond: $1,500.
