The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Coedy Marie Walsh, 40, 1300 block of Hemlock Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
Elena Evelyn Dangelo, 30, 2500 block of Luther Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: smuggling contraband into a county detention facility, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $11,000.
William Chad Willis, 36, 17100 block of Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Brigitte Haley Trull, 46, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Nora Meza, 43, of Lehigh Acres. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and driving with license expired more than 6 months. Bond: $2,000.
Cora Irene Weiland, 29, of Lakeland. Charge: driving while license revoked. Bond: $5,000.
Guadalupe Guido-Carrillo Jr., 32, 100 block of Via Madonna, Englewood. Charges: DUI and refusal to accept a summons. Bond: $4,000.
Connie Melissa Anderson, 48, address withheld. Charges: burglary with battery or assault and battery. Bond: none.
Rodney William Ridgley Jr., 28, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Emma Lee Roth, 45, of Daytona Beach. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $2,000.
Alec John Dowdy, 24, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Laura Ann Quinones, 40, 6600 block of Buckboard Street, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Jorge Luis Alvarez, 55, 100 block of Vouge Street, Arcadia. Charges: possession of marijuana more than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of possession of cocaine. Bond: $5,000.
Jesus Misael Bermudes Diaz, 24, 2000 block of E&T Circle, Arcadia. Charges: possession of marijuana more than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of cocaine, and six counts of felony failure to appear. Bond: none.
Jamar Brandon Nattiel, 45, of Daytona Beach. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $3,500.
Amanda Ester Zuniga, 32, 1600 block of Third Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
The Florida Department of Corrections reported the following arrest:
Roycelynn Marie Morgan, 52, of Daytona Beach. Charges: smuggling contraband into prison, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and trafficking cocaine. Bond: none.
—Compiled by Frank DiFiore
