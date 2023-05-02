The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Bruce Dean Davenport, 47, 10200 block of Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Jose Luis Arias, 26, 1400 block of Kensaw Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,000.
Phillip Edward Carpenter II, 28, 21300 block of 21300 block of Pemberton Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of violation of pre-trial release. Bond: none.
Kevin Alexander Reyes, 33, 20200 block of Rutherford Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Janet Lea Aud, 62, 18000 block of Lakeworth Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Lawrence John Gudmestad, 59, 9400 block of Rosebud Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery against first responder, threatening a public servant, and disorderly intoxication. Bond: none.
Naquan Maurice Guillory, 26, 18300 block of Avon Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: petit theft. Bond: none.
Kaylee Rose Decato, 24, 4800 block of Cornsilk Terrace, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.
Brian Dave Rivera, 47, of Lehigh. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $5,000.
Remer Lane Budreau, 38, of Jacksonville. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $500.
Robert James Gilbert, 35, 9400 block of Tacoma Avenue, Englewood. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Louis Gardner Jr., 53, 10300 block of Kidron Avenue, Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Demarco Tamburello, 23, of Bradenton. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Fernando Caalico, 23, 12200 block of Genoa Drive, North Port. Charges: operating motor vehicle without valid license and failure to retain motor vehicle insurance. Bond: $240.
Tyler Dominic Racioppi, 26, 1500 block of Oketo Street, North Port. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $1,500.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrests:
Breana Webb, 31, of Fort Myers. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Kevin Fretwell, 39, of Leighacres, Florida. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $6,500.
Andreona Parson, 22, 400 block of Harris Road, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Aaron Cortez, 20, 4900 block of SW Highway 17, Arcadia. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.
Francisco Herrera, 67, homeless of Arcadia. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $120.
—Compiled by Frank DiFiore
