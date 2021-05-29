The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Margo Lenice Dunn, 45, 5500 block of Papaya Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Vincent Patrick Niles, 30, 2100 block of Pine Grove Circle, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none. 

Christopher John Horvath, 54, 23000 block of Seneca Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of lewd lascivious conduct by person 18 years of age or older. Bond: $20,000.

Robert Joseph Brent, 49, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: disorderly conduct. Bond: none.

James Joseph Raimer, 32, 13400 block of Markham Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none. 

Jeffery Elisha Hamm, 45, of Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.


Marvin Barton, 54, 3300 block of Depew St., Port Charlotte. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none. 

Jeremiah Christopher Ryan, 21, of Port Charlotte. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000. 

Curtis Anthony Hooks, Jr., 26, of Charlotte, North Carolina. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana not more than 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests: 

Rick Robert Boisclair, 39, 4600 block of Cinderella Circle, North Port. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: none.

Dwite William Kilgore, 30, 300 block of Camillia Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $2,120. 

Compiled by Olivia Cameron

