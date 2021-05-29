The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Margo Lenice Dunn, 45, 5500 block of Papaya Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Vincent Patrick Niles, 30, 2100 block of Pine Grove Circle, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
Christopher John Horvath, 54, 23000 block of Seneca Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of lewd lascivious conduct by person 18 years of age or older. Bond: $20,000.
Robert Joseph Brent, 49, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: disorderly conduct. Bond: none.
James Joseph Raimer, 32, 13400 block of Markham Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Jeffery Elisha Hamm, 45, of Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Marvin Barton, 54, 3300 block of Depew St., Port Charlotte. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Jeremiah Christopher Ryan, 21, of Port Charlotte. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
Curtis Anthony Hooks, Jr., 26, of Charlotte, North Carolina. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana not more than 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Rick Robert Boisclair, 39, 4600 block of Cinderella Circle, North Port. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: none.
Dwite William Kilgore, 30, 300 block of Camillia Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $2,120.
Compiled by Olivia Cameron
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.