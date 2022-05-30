The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Michael Shawndell Thomas, 30, homeless of Tampa. Charges: arrest on out of county warrant and false identification given to law enforcement officer. Bond: none.

Thomas Thornton Taylor, 33, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: $3,000.

Julian Miguel Enos, 27, 200 block of Annapolis Lane, Rotonda West. Charges: DUI and refusing to accept and sign a summons. Bond: $2,500.

Troy M. Bailas, 23, 3000 block of Chicory Terrace, Punta Gorda. Charges: arrest on out of county warrant and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.

Michael Bailey, 37, 400 block of E. Virginia Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: resisting officer without violence and possession. of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.

Kimberly Sue Lutes, 54, 6100 block of Golf Course Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.

Jamie Sue Schmidt, 46, 29000 block of Woodduck Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of criminal mischief. Bond: $7,500.

Robert Gerard Moreau, 64, address unknown of Port Charlotte. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Chaz Alex Urquhart, 32, address withheld. Charge: commit domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $8,000.

Jeffrey Michael Meier, 39, 400 block of Guild Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.

Tiffany Marie Carmello, 35, 21200 block of Austin Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and five counts of off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.

Zakari Scott Cook, 26, 9400 block of S.W. Start Center Street, Arcadia. Charge: BUI, 0.15 or higher with person under 18 years of age in the vessel. Bond: $1,500.

Amy Marie Wilson, 42, 1500 block of S.E. West Farm Roads, Arcadia. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.


The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Robert F. Beymer, 52, 2300 block of Bartek Place, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.

Keli Anne Bourne, 40, 1500 block of Rival Terrace, North Port. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.

Marin E. Olivera-Duarta, 36, 4400 block of Enid Lane, North Port. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $120.

Noah Jasper Yee, 18, 5100 block of Greenwood Ave., North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Melvin Scott Crossin, 48, 900 block of S. Seneca Drive, Venice. Charge: battery by person detained in prison or jail. Bond: $1,500.

Juan Gomez, Jr., 39, 2800 block of Datura Road, Venice. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $2,000.

Brian Charles Namuth, 37, 1000 block of Sandlewood Drive, Venice. Charges: DUI and DUI with damage to property or person of another. Bond: $620.

Samir Rabie, 38, 100 block of Da Vinci Drive, Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: $25,000.

Ralph Spindell, 52, 400 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of criminal mischief. Bond: $1,000.

The Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission of Sarasota reported the following arrest:

Grant Michael Vero, 28, 500 block of Rubens Drive, Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $5,000.

—Compiled by Daniel Sutphin

Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments