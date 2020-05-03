The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Eric Scott Overstreet, 43, 100 block of Broadmoore Lane, Rotonda West. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,000.
Rodger Dale Woods, Jr., 39, 3200 block of DeSoto Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bond: $3,000.
Joseph Emmanuel Chance, 35, 60 block of Seasons Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia, operating a motorcycle without a license, driving with a suspended or revoked license, failure to register a motor vehicle and seven counts of off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $5,000.
Robert Wayne Goss, 48, 100 block of Concord Drive N.E., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and two counts of off-bond/forfeiture/revocations.
Wendy Carroll Brooks, 43, 2400 block of Newbury St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,000.
Jessica Judith Davis, 28, 400 block of Orlando Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: false identification given to a law enforcement officer, failure to appear and two underlying charges. Bond: $2,000.
Richard Andrew Francis, 76, 22300 block of Vicks Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery, second or subsequent offense. Bond: $2,000.
Carlos E. Flores, 67, 21000 block of Gertrude Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,000.
Carlos Camis, 31, 3000 block of 30th St. S.W., Lehigh Acres. Charge: driving with a suspended license, third or subsequent offense. Bond: $2,500.
Marlis Ann Ramos-Colon, 25, 4000 block of Winkler Ave., Fort Myers. Charge: driving with a suspended license. Bond: $1,000.
Colby Alexander Baucom, 23, 1500 block of S.W. Mariposa Drive, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,000.
Jonathan Frederick Kaltreider, 34, of Ocala. Charges: possession of a harmful new legend drug without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, larceny, failure to appear on a misdemeanor, an underlying charge, nonsupport of dependents, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of marijuana. Bond: $2,029.
Ryan Christian Johnson, 19, 1000 block of Kant St., Englewood. Charges: DUI, DUI with damage to property or person of another, possession of alcohol by person 21 years of age, possession of marijuana and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000.
Taylor Marie Farrell, 32, 9400 block of Fruitland Ave., Englewood. Charges: possession of marijuana and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,000.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
Michael Dewitt Brown, 26, 3300 block of Roslyn Road, Venice. Charge: possession of marijuana. Bond: $1,500.
Steven Jacob Mackey, 21, 20200 block of Navajo Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing on a posted construction site. Bond: $1,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
George Thomas Dinkins III, 26, 3600 block of Island Club Drive, North Port. Charges: two counts of domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol of Venice reported the following arrest:
Aleta Rose Holmes, 52, 200 block of 11th Ave., Ruskin. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Ronaldo Ellis Hughes, 59, 200 block of N. Tamiami Trail, Nokomis. Charge: battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.
Julie Ann Sobek, 44, 11200 block of Pendleton Ave., Englewood. Charges: DUI and two counts of DUI with damage to property or person of another. Bond: $1,120.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Robert Lee Dyal III, 35, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation. Bond: $7,000.
Charles Anthony Ellsworth, 52, 2900 block of S.E. Hillsborough Ave., Arcadia. Charge: aggravated battery with use of a deadly weapon. Bond: $7,500.
Jessica Gail Haag, 29, 1600 block of N.E. Nobles Ave., Arcadia. Charge: larceny. Bond: $1,500.
Andre Charles Jones, Jr., 23, 1400 block of E. Gibson St., Arcadia. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $200.
Alfonso Manganelli IV, 30, homeless of Arcadia. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
David Allen Martin, 47, 200 block of Rogers Ave., Arcadia. Charges: driving with a suspended license and violation of probation. Bond: $500.
Earl Lester Moore, 21, 3400 block of S.W. County Road 661, Arcadia. Charge: battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.
Michael Bert Robertson, 44, 3100 block of N.W. Gilscrout Road, Arcadia. Charges: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied structure and grand theft, more than $300 and less than $5,000. Bond: $3,000.
−Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
