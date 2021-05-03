The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Julian Lee Graham, 45, of Tallahassee. Charge: grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: $2,500.

Matthew Ernest Wharton, 44, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

Gary Francis Kaferle, 56, 29200 block of South Jones Loop Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: driving without license revoked-habitual offender. Bond: none.

Steven Matthew Rudd, 54, 4400 block of Warren Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $6,000.

Mirta Rodriguez, 48, 100 block of Coconut St., Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft property more than $750 but less than $5,000. Bond: $5,000.

Benjamin Vincent, 38, 22000 block of Gandy Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Bond: none.

Daven Lee Mayall, 37, 100 block of Barre Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to stop vehicle as ordered by law enforcement officer. Bond: none.

Lisa Parker Elliot, 55, 4300 block of Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: disorderly intoxication. Bond: $1,500.

Charles J. Ryan, 74, 3300 block of S. Haberland Blvd., North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.

Chloe Ray Burger, 28, 2200 block of Pennsylvania Terrace, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

Stefanie Swartz, 45, of North Fort Myers. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.

Alejandro Rafael Ortega Perez, 27, of Miami. Charges: possess 15 to 49 counterfeit credit cards, unlawful conveyance of fuel, and grand theft property more than $750 but less than $5,000. Bond: $60,000.

Gina Bermudez, 45, of Fort Myers. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and an out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.


George Robert Robishaw, 32, 6900 block of Brandywine Circle, Englewood. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,500.

Christopher Ellis Drennan, 42, 1300 block of Eucalyptus Ave., Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

Zachary Isaac Stamper, 26, 200 block of Goldstein St., Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Jesus Roger Gonzalez, 57, 4400 block of Appleton Terrace, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.

Tad Dillon Johnson, 34, 1300 block of River Lane, Englewood. Charges: domestic battery by touch or strike and tampering in a misdemeanor proceeding. Bond: none.

Cody James Thomas, 36, 8400 block of Porto Bello Ave., North Port. Charge: trespassing failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $500.

Brett George Thomas, 36, 8400 block of Porto Bello Ave., North Port. Charge: trespassing failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $500.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrests:

Quinton Tyler Gonyou, 25, 22000 block of Perkin Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,500.

Michelle Renee Radinski, 43, 3600 block of Island Club Drive, North Port. Charge: Charlotte County warrant. Bond: $5,000.

