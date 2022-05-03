The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Matthew Demontae DeCarlo Williams, 24, of Tampa. Charge: grand theft. Bond: $15,000.
Michael Kenneth Davis, 61, of Tampa. Charge: petit theft. Bond: none.
Gloria Hill, 55, of Sarasota. Charges: causing child to commit a delinquent act and retail theft over $3,000. Bond: none.
Jessica Victoria Lewis, 35, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Adam Lee Marez, 41, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: $3,500.
Anel Angel Estremera, 35, 22400 block of Hernando Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: burglary and grand theft. Bond: none.
Thomas Danny Murray, 50, 2000 block of Fernwood Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
Eric James Campbell, 37, 2400 block of Picnic Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: felony failure to appear. Bond: none.
Jayher Joseph Wells, 41, of Fort Myers. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
Roger William Clayton, 39, of Dunedin. Charges: trafficking amphetamine over 14 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating motorcycle without valid license. Bond: $27,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
Derek Russell Johnson, 40, 3400 block of Sapelo Avenue, North Port. Charges: trafficking amphetamine or methamphetamine over 14 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, and three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
India Priscilla Pertee, 36, 18700 block of Van Nuys Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $12,500.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Charles Richard Glenn Hines, 22, unknown block of Pointer Street, Arcadia. Charges: resisting officer without violence, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, and three counts each of possession of weapon ammunition or weapon by convicted felon and felony failure to appear. Bond: none.
Alissa Ann Warner, 20, 1900 block of NW Pinewood Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: $2,000.
Colby Diane Taylor, 23, 200 block of Bridal Path, Arcadia. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $500.
Amanda Ester Zuniga, 32, 1600 block of Third Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrests:
Wilfred Jermine Jones, 42, 200 block of McKinley Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $120.
Debra Lee Morris, 60, 500 block of Bond Street, Arcadia. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $120.
—Compiled by Frank DiFiore
