The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Tony Alan Mott, 41, 18000 block of Cochran Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charges: grand theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, and three counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $9,000.
• Frank James Hunter III, 27, 2000 block of Willowhammock Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: criminal mischief. Bond: $2,500.
• Christopher Evan Davis, 42, 1100 block of Fergus Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Jennifer Marie Canonico, 38, 20300 block of Lorenzo Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $6,000.
• Jesse Stephen Thatcher, 32, 400 block of Hippel Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $5,000.
• Peggy Richards, 58, unknown address of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Raymond Louis Brown, 70, 21000 block of Halden Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Sherry Severn, 75, 12100 block of Florence Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Bond: none.
• Steven Alexander Lane, 36, 2300 block of Ednor Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon and failure to register as convicted felon. Bond: none.
• Izaiah Christian D'Amato, 22, 18200 block of Grosspoint Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: child neglect without great bodily harm. Bond: none.
• Andrew Marc Riccio, 24, of New York City. Charges: battery against first responder and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.
• Paul Terry, 34, of Los Angeles. Charge: defrauding a payment scan device. Bond: $15,000.
• Gregory Clermont, 27, of Haines City, Florida. Charge: criminal mischief. Bond: none.
• Breana Sasshay Webb, 31, of Fort Myers. Charge: felony failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Joyce Gurgel, 31, of Fort Myers. Charge: presenting false ID to law enforcement. Bond: $2,500.
• Mark Ross Smith, 44, homeless of Englewood. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Todd Allan Zahn, 49, of Bismarck, North Dakota. Charge: knowingly abusing a temporary vehicle tag. Bond: $2,500.
• Pedro Ruiz Jimenez, 29, 1100 block of SE Olive Street, Arcadia. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Jessica Lee Delfino, 42, 1700 block of Faust Drive, Englewood. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
• Robert Salvatore Mannine, 55, 4800 block of Calah Street, North Port. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $1,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Clyetavia Ashonna Lee, 21, of Sarasota. Charges: armed robbery, aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony, and use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony. Bond: none.
• Christopher James Rozanski, 37, 7400 block of Cameo Circle, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
• Connie Marie Minor, 43, of Bowling Green, Florida. Charges: sale of synthetic narcotics, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $9,500.
— Compiled by Frank DiFiore
