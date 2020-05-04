The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Darrell Howard Hoover, 40, 10100 block of Winding River Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of harmful new legend drug without a prescription, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, driving while license suspended 2nd offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $13,500.
Ronald Ray Shaw, 28, 21100 block of Bersell Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: none.
Christopher Ryan Dunn, 25, 1200 block of Waterside Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: driving without license revoked habitual offender. Bond: none.
Amanda Christine Landron, 24, 5400 block of Phelps Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: trafficking more than 14 grams amphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Steven Barry Richerson Sr., 44, 22000 block of Felton Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of battery and violation of probation. Bond: none.
Jennifer Davidson Overfield, 40, 2700 block of Ivy Street, Englewood. Charge: trespass. Bond: none.
Richard Dale Cato-Groves, 44, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charge: convicted felon fails to register. Bond: $1,000.
Christopher Nathan Gore, 41, 28300 block of Pasadena Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Aimee Sue Hines, 41, 3500 block of Amanda Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Kristine Boblits, 47, 22100 block of Beverly Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, convicted felon fails to register, four counts of possession of harmful new legend drug without a prescription, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
Larry Bernard Clark, 64, 300 block of Duxbury Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Leah Ann Simmons, 40, 12400 block of Appleberg Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $1,500.
Sidney Jonathan Thepphalangsy, 30, of Brandon. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Ashley Elizabeth Legrand, 35, 18500 block of Alphonse Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: flee/elude law enforcement, driving while license is suspended. Bond: $2,000.
Beverly Ann Hamilton, 48, 100 block of Clover Road, Venice. Charge: aggravated battery using a deadly weapon. Bond: $2,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Jeffrey Lee Salo, 44, 5600 block of Bliffert Street, North Port. Charge: DUI influence of alcohol or drugs. Bond: $120.
Christopher Michael Summerford, 31, 6700 block of Jonesboro Avenue Charge: aggravated battery on a pregnant victim. Bond: $2,000.
Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrests:
Anthony Rocco Couto, 28, 25300 block of Kowloon Lane, Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI damage to property or person, driving while license is suspended. Bond: $2,500.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.