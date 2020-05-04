The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Darrell Howard Hoover, 40, 10100 block of Winding River Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of harmful new legend drug without a prescription, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, driving while license suspended 2nd offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $13,500.

Ronald Ray Shaw, 28, 21100 block of Bersell Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: none.

Christopher Ryan Dunn, 25, 1200 block of Waterside Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: driving without license revoked habitual offender. Bond: none.

Amanda Christine Landron, 24, 5400 block of Phelps Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: trafficking more than 14 grams amphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Steven Barry Richerson Sr., 44, 22000 block of Felton Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of battery and violation of probation. Bond: none.

Jennifer Davidson Overfield, 40, 2700 block of Ivy Street, Englewood. Charge: trespass. Bond: none.

Richard Dale Cato-Groves, 44, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charge: convicted felon fails to register. Bond: $1,000.

Christopher Nathan Gore, 41, 28300 block of Pasadena Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Aimee Sue Hines, 41, 3500 block of Amanda Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Kristine Boblits, 47, 22100 block of Beverly Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, convicted felon fails to register, four counts of possession of harmful new legend drug without a prescription, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.

Larry Bernard Clark, 64, 300 block of Duxbury Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Leah Ann Simmons, 40, 12400 block of Appleberg Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $1,500.

Sidney Jonathan Thepphalangsy, 30, of Brandon. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Ashley Elizabeth Legrand, 35, 18500 block of Alphonse Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: flee/elude law enforcement, driving while license is suspended. Bond: $2,000.

Beverly Ann Hamilton, 48, 100 block of Clover Road, Venice. Charge: aggravated battery using a deadly weapon. Bond: $2,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Jeffrey Lee Salo, 44, 5600 block of Bliffert Street, North Port. Charge: DUI influence of alcohol or drugs. Bond: $120.

Christopher Michael Summerford, 31, 6700 block of Jonesboro Avenue Charge: aggravated battery on a pregnant victim. Bond: $2,000.

Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrests:

Anthony Rocco Couto, 28, 25300 block of Kowloon Lane, Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI damage to property or person, driving while license is suspended. Bond: $2,500.

Compiled by Anne Easker and Brianna Kwasnik

