The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Quinton Latroy Harvey, 41, 500 block of Hiram St., Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of parole. Bond: none.

Michael Edward Denton, 42, 1400 block of Guadalupe Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

Melissa Lee Verry, 43, 200 block of Lomond Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: possess harmful new legend drug without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $5,500.

Joseph A. Skillman, 46, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $7,500.

Edward Hilton, 26, 14300 block of Worthwhile Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: four counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Dylan William Vega, 19, 9200 block of Rosebud Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting an officer without violence and battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.

Thomas Donald Clemens, 42, 22400 block of Catherine Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: driving with license suspended-third or subsequent offense and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Judith Faye Browder, 50, 9400 block of Fruitland Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana not more than 20 grams. Bond: $5,000.

James Dewayne Staub, 42, 4300 block of Badosa Road, North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.


Lowell James Bailey, 45, 3400 block of Rockman St., North Port. Charges: two counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Michael George Stines, 45, 7300 block of Rosemont Drive, Englewood. Charges: resisting an officer without violence, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.

Skylar Rose McMann, 19, 3300 block of SW Boulevard Liverpool Road, Arcadia. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.

Nazar Mikhaylovich Zibrov, 30, homeless. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia and an underlying charge. Bond: $4,500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Julian Armand Fernandez, 24, of North Fort Myers. Charges: seven warrants out of Charlotte County. Bond: none.

Tevin Jamal Bryton Hillard, 27, 2800 block of E. Price Blvd., North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Jonathan William Rowan, 35, Eldron Avenue, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.

Brett Wilson, 40, 2600 block of Cadiz St., North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended-revocation equivalent status. Bond: none.

Compiled by Anna Bryson

