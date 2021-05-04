The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Quinton Latroy Harvey, 41, 500 block of Hiram St., Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of parole. Bond: none.
Michael Edward Denton, 42, 1400 block of Guadalupe Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Melissa Lee Verry, 43, 200 block of Lomond Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: possess harmful new legend drug without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $5,500.
Joseph A. Skillman, 46, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $7,500.
Edward Hilton, 26, 14300 block of Worthwhile Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: four counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Dylan William Vega, 19, 9200 block of Rosebud Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting an officer without violence and battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Thomas Donald Clemens, 42, 22400 block of Catherine Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: driving with license suspended-third or subsequent offense and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Judith Faye Browder, 50, 9400 block of Fruitland Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana not more than 20 grams. Bond: $5,000.
James Dewayne Staub, 42, 4300 block of Badosa Road, North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Lowell James Bailey, 45, 3400 block of Rockman St., North Port. Charges: two counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Michael George Stines, 45, 7300 block of Rosemont Drive, Englewood. Charges: resisting an officer without violence, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
Skylar Rose McMann, 19, 3300 block of SW Boulevard Liverpool Road, Arcadia. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Nazar Mikhaylovich Zibrov, 30, homeless. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia and an underlying charge. Bond: $4,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Julian Armand Fernandez, 24, of North Fort Myers. Charges: seven warrants out of Charlotte County. Bond: none.
Tevin Jamal Bryton Hillard, 27, 2800 block of E. Price Blvd., North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Jonathan William Rowan, 35, Eldron Avenue, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
Brett Wilson, 40, 2600 block of Cadiz St., North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended-revocation equivalent status. Bond: none.
Compiled by Anna Bryson
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.