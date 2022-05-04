The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Lynda Jo Franz, 54, 1600 block of Hayworth Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Patrick Junius Jernigan, 69, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Lucas Kraft Langenfeld, 44, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and trespassing. Bond: none.

Dustin Allen Luther, 31, 13100 block of McCall Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: arrest on two out of county warrants. Bond: $30,000.

Charles Dennis Payne, 49, of Clemont. Charges: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Bond: $50,000.

Christopher Darius Nugin, 24, unknown address. Charge: carrying concealed unlicensed firearm and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

Jamie Erin Michael, 36, of Fort Myers. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:


Travis Shane Ervin, 34, 1200 block of Night Wind Terrace, North Port. Charge: out of state fugitive. Bond: none.

Robert Gutwein Jr., 72, 3700 block of Partridge Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery against 65 years or older. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Derek Russell Johnson, 40, 4100 block of Perch Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.

Jenny Ele McGregor, 51, 4000 block of McIntire Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: fleeing or eluding law enforcement, battery against first responder, and resisting officer with violence. Bond: none.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Joshua Herley Fitzgerald, 36, 8600 block of SW Turkey Trail, Arcadia. Charges: burglary, grand theft, and dealing in stolen property. Bond: $10,500.

Craig Michael Ward, 48, 2900 block of NE Tisltra Drive, Arcadia. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.

—Compiled by Frank DiFiore

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments