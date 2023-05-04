The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Adam Ryan Walker, 33, of Rockford, Illinois. Charges: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to register as convicted felon, and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: none.
Asialee Marie Palmer, 26, 11000 block of Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
Andrew Ryan Dennison, 27, 3500 block of Vessels Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: burglary, grand theft, and petit theft. Bond: none.
Scott Richard Blake Jr., 33, 21000 block of Glendale Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $5,000.
David Charles Farley, 65, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $1,000.
Cory Allan Lach, 35, of Naples. Charges: fugitive from justice, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Faith Kekevi, 33, of Fort Myers. Charges: out of county warrant, resisting officer without violence, and presenting false ID to law enforcement. Bond: none.
Angelo John Capuano, 34, of Fort Myers. Charges: burglary, grand theft of motor vehicle, and petit theft. Bond: none.
Daniel Baltazar Mota, 24, of Fort Myers. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
Rodrigo Barroso Marrufo, 26, of Fort Myers. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $15,000.
Rudio Antonio Godoy, 32, of Bradenton. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Stephen Frank Barna, 35, 2500 block of Comet Lane, North Port. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
Darren James Rodriguez, 57, 100 block of Annapolis Lane, Rotonda West. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $2,000.
Dakota James Wooden, 30, of Naples. Charges: two out of county warrants. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Michael Daniel Lee II, 21, 9200 block of Anita Avenue, Englewood. Charges: DUI, DUI with damage to property or person of another, and leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. Bond: $740.
Ronald Jeffery Oskey, 52, 4000 block of San Massimo Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI and DUI with damage to property or person of another. Bond: $620.
Eddy Mehmet Ural, 31, 1300 block of Robwood Terrace, North Port. Charges: leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage, driving while license suspended or revoked, driving with other state license while Florida license revoked, and operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $480.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
Zachary Scott Davenport, 27, of St. James City, Florida. Charges: armed burglary, possession of a controlled substance, grand theft of firearm, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, and three counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $90,500.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:
Pauline Ann Wordell, 46, 1000 block of North Brevard Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.