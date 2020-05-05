The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Nicole Lee Prestipino, 38, 500 block of E. Virginia Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: trafficking more than 14 grams amphetamine, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, failure to stop vehicle as ordered by law enforcement officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Sheri Lynn Barcome, 50, 1600 block of Shadow Lane, Englewood. Charge: battery on a person 65 years or older. Bond: $3,500.
Raymond Lee Male Jr., 47, homeless of Englewood. Charge: trespassing. Bond: none.
Federico Hernandez-Carvajal, 25, of Cape Coral. Charges: obtaining a controlled substance by fraud and passing a false prescription as true. Bond: $6,000.
Michelle Lynn Subler, 39, 5600 block of Swaying Palm Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
Michelle Ann Callahan, 49, 21800 block of Beverly Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
James Robert Koch, 25, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
