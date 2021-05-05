The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Andrew Clayton Sosa, 28, 27200 block of Sunny Brook Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer, resisting officer without violence and driving while license suspended third or subsequent offense. Bond: $30,000.
Ishawn Junior Stephenson, 19, 1300 block of Whilmate Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
Nicholas Martin Chase, 38, 1400 block of Kenesaw Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Glen Allen Stiltner, 40, 21900 block of Fleton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Zahquillyah Claresha Sheppard, 26, of Plant City, Fla. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Jesse Albert Green, 48, of Mechanicsville, Md. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.
Orville John Wahl, 77, of Cape Coral. Charges: false reports to law enforcement authorities and insurance fraud less than $20,000. Bond: $7,500.
Eyver Cosme Garcia, 29, 6400 block of NE Thomas Drive, Arcadia. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Tristan Lee Williams, 22, of Alva, Fla. Charges: marijuana possession not more than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $10,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Brittany Lynn Burton, 31, 5100 block of Morandi Ave., North Port. Charge: domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
James Robert Kamp, 60, 4500 block of Hartsook Ave., North Port. Charges: DUI fourth or subsequent offense, .15 or higher with person under 18 in vehicle, and DUI damage to property or person of another. Bond: $2,120.
Ramanand Sugrim, 51, 19500 block of Quesada Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
Compiled by Anna Bryson
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.