The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Andrew Clayton Sosa, 28, 27200 block of Sunny Brook Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer, resisting officer without violence and driving while license suspended third or subsequent offense. Bond: $30,000.

Ishawn Junior Stephenson, 19, 1300 block of Whilmate Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.

Nicholas Martin Chase, 38, 1400 block of Kenesaw Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Glen Allen Stiltner, 40, 21900 block of Fleton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Zahquillyah Claresha Sheppard, 26, of Plant City, Fla. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Jesse Albert Green, 48, of Mechanicsville, Md. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.

Orville John Wahl, 77, of Cape Coral. Charges: false reports to law enforcement authorities and insurance fraud less than $20,000. Bond: $7,500.


Eyver Cosme Garcia, 29, 6400 block of NE Thomas Drive, Arcadia. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.

Tristan Lee Williams, 22, of Alva, Fla. Charges: marijuana possession not more than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $10,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Brittany Lynn Burton, 31, 5100 block of Morandi Ave., North Port. Charge: domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

James Robert Kamp, 60, 4500 block of Hartsook Ave., North Port. Charges: DUI fourth or subsequent offense, .15 or higher with person under 18 in vehicle, and DUI damage to property or person of another. Bond: $2,120.

Ramanand Sugrim, 51, 19500 block of Quesada Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.

Compiled by Anna Bryson

Email: anna.bryson@yoursun.com

