The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Norvell Johnson III, 26, 1800 block of Sandpine Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: $500.

• Kyieasha Platt, 25, 1800 block of Sandpine Court, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.

• Mandy Dae Wheeler, 35, 100 block of Carlisle Avenue NW, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery, possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

• Christopher Brian Daniels, 51, 4200 block of Montague Avenue, North Port. Charge: arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

• Rosmari Josephine Bolyard, 56, Morristown, Tennessee. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.

• Scott Joseph Lanning, 55, 2800 block of Waterside Drive, Englewood. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $11,000.

• David Kyle Phillips, 42, 7200 block of Brookhaven Terrace, Englewood. Charges: DUI, knowingly driving while license revoked or suspended, and arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Adrian Ayala Muniz, 24, 3400 block of Iroquois Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery by person detained in jail or prison. Bond: $1,500.


• Ruth Diane Barnes, 56, 2300 block of Sikeston Avenue, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and contempt of court. Bond: $3,500.

• Derek Russell Johnson, 40, 3400 block of Sapelo Avenue, North Port. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $120.

• Patrick Joseph Love Jr., 42, 7500 block of SW Hull Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: grand theft of motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $2,000.

• Jamie Andre Samuels, 49, unknown address of North Port. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $120.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Lowell James Bailey, 46, 3400 block of Rockman Street, North Port. Charges: possession of marijuana over 20 grams, trafficking fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Jose Miguel Martinez, 22, 1400 block of NE Sunset Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: kidnapping, battery, and obstruction of justice. Bond: $50,000.

• Jose Santos Alvardo Valdez, 29, 1500 block of SE Cherry Drive, Arcadia. Charge: child abuse without great harm. Bond: $3,000.

—Compiled by Frank DiFiore

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments