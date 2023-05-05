The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Devynn Scott Mahoney, 24, of Pottstown, Pennsylvania. Charge: lewd and lascivious battery. Bond: $50,000.
• Tara Danielle Snider, 31, 22200 block of Felton Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: criminal use of personal identification of others, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $17,500.
• Portia Lee Reid, 35, 2100 block of Gerard Court, Port Charlotte. Charges: driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
• Jarrod Scott Wright, 53, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Miguel Alfredo Cordova Canales, 37, 4400 block of Melbourne Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
• Sean Michael Barrett, 54, unknown block of Hawthorne Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
• Broderick Victrics Brown, 28, 3200 block of Mill Run Court, North Port. Charge: battery against person aged 65 years or older. Bond: none.
• Hector Roy Brown, 49, of Lehigh Acres. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon. Bond: none.
• Danielle Ashley Pent, 35, of LaBelle. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $8,500.
• Brian Patrick Callahan, 41, of Knox, Indiana. Charges: sale of opium or derived narcotics, three counts of manufacturing or delivery of drug paraphernalia, and four counts each of possession of a controlled substance and sale of methamphetamine. Bond: none.
• Sharla Renee Hrzenak, 33, unknown address. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
• Everardo Hernandez Ruiz, 38, of Fort Myers. Charges: failure to register motor vehicle and operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: none.
• Grey Haack, 47, 6900 block of Placida Road, Englewood. Charges: failure to register as convicted felon, failure to stop vehicle upon officer's order, and loitering or prowling. Bond: none.
• Jarrett Twombly, 19, 2800 block of Waterside Drive, Englewood. Charges: failure to stop vehicle upon officer's order, resisting officer without violence, failure to register motor vehicle, and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
• Esteban Rodriguez Sanchez, 27, of Cape Coral. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
• Patrick Henry Baker, 29, of Cape Coral. Charges: failure to register motor vehicle and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $2,000.
• Collin Francis McGovern, 32, of Bluffton, South Carolina. Charges: fraudulent use of an ID of a person aged 60 years or older, fraudulent use or possession of another person's ID, and grand theft. Bond: $30,000.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Samuel Portilla Osborn, 24, 400 block of Tam O Shanter Lane, Punta Gorda. Charges: aggravated battery, domestic battery, and tampering with a witness. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Andrea Lee Ambrose, 47, 4300 block of Kimball Circle, North Port. Charges: three counts of contempt of court. Bond: none.
• Bradley Aaron Bender, 31, 12700 block of South Tamiami Terrace, North Port. Charges: dealing in stolen property and providing false information to a pawn broker. Bond: $9,000.
• Michael Shawn Smith, 20, 1500 block of Koltenborn Road, North Port. Charge: burglary with assault or battery. Bond: $20,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Kyle Christopher Baldwin, 28, 3600 block of Walmsley Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Rachel Monee Giammona, 36, of Venice. Charges: dealing in stolen property and shoplifting. Bond: $7,620.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Lindsey Mae Johnson, 35, unknown block of Holly Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: three counts of misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Brittany Jill Whitaker, 51, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: three counts of felony failure to appear. Bond: $28,500.
• Raul Jason Zamora, 42, of Miami. Charges: grand theft and grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: none.
• Jessica Gail Haag, 32, 1600 block of NE Nobles Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: released on own recognizance.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Manuel Fortanel, 31, 1200 block of SE Maple Drive, Arcadia. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $1,000.
• Ryan Lee Pope, 38, first block of North Manatee Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, aggravated battery, carrying concealed firearm, possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance, fleeing or eluding law enforcement, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $21,500.
— Compiled by Frank DiFiore
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.