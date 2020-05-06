The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Michelle Lynn Subler, 39, 5600 block of Swaying Palm Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.

Marcos Vasquez, 56, 17200 block of Lakewood Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of burglary with assault or battery. Bond: none.

James Robert Brown, 33, 900 block of Silver Springs Terrace NW, Port Charlotte. Charges: trafficking other controlled substance more than 4 grams less than 30 kilograms, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and DUI. Bond: none.

Kevin Levi Owens, 27, 4300 block of Wynkoop Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: driving while license suspended 2nd offense and two counts violation of probation. Bond: none.

Dean Eugene Bain, 50, of Grove City. Charge: moving traffic violation violate driver’s license restrictions. Bond: $1,000.

William Charles McGuigan, 42, 3200 block of Cindy Lane, Englewood. Charge: driving without license revoked habitual offender. Bond: none.

Frederick W. Seaman, 68, 23100 block of Glory Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.

Alyssa Marie Formaro, 27, 22100 block of Midway Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:

Amelia Josephine Betts, 21, 3200 block of Normandy Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of battery on person 65 years or older and battery. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Mark Alexander Arnold, 23, 3000 block of Chestnut Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of burglary occupied structure, two counts of burglary unoccupied structure, two counts petty theft. Bond: $18,240.

Cody Lee Casey, 28, 300 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (methamphetamine), possession and or use of drug equipment, possession of marijuana not more than 20 grams. Bond: $2,500.

Amy Elizabeth Frantz, 30, 2700 block of Ridley Lane, North Port. Charges: two counts of petty theft. Bond: $240.

Ashley Elizabeth Legrand, 35, 18500 block of Alphonse Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: administrative hold for Charlotte County: possession of controlled substance without a prescription, possession and or use of drug paraphernalia, driving while license is suspended third or more. Bond: none.

Compiled by Anne Easker and Brianna Kwasnik

