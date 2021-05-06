The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Andrea Lynn Venditti, 47, homeless of Venice. Charge: convicted felon fails to register. Bond: $500.

Joseph Edgar Branch, 41, 1700 block of 76th Avenue E., Sarasota. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Mark John Zeman, 60, 5400 block of Deer Run Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: larceny petty theft second degree first offense and an out of county warrant. Bond: $2,500.

Tyler Paul Cavins, 24, 19200 block of Richmond Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $7,500.

Justin Michael Marquis, 25, 3300 block of Elkcam Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: uttering forged instruments. Bond: $5,000.

Cody James Lefebvre, 26, 9300 block of Nastrand Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Neil Jay Anthony, 58, 3000 block of Junction Street, North Port. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $7,500.


Kimberly Osteen, 49, of Mims, Fla. Charges: possession of marijuana not more than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $20,000.

Timothy Lee Pruitt, 27, of Fort Myers. Charges: resisting officer without violence, driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of a controlled substance without prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and an out of county warrant. Bond: $13,500.

Andrew Anderson Avirett, 49, 1200 block of Flamingo Ave., Englewood. Charge: convicted felon fails to register. Bond: $500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Aaron William Borchardt, 44, 2700 block of Chipley Ave., North Port. Charges: child neglect without great bodily harm, DUI, and DUI .15 or higher with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: none.

Sean Lee Rocco, 26, 5100 block of Greenwood Ave., North Port. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.

Compiled by Anna Bryson

Email: anna.bryson@yoursun.com

